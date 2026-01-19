The Reverend Martin Luther King meets with Hon. Eliiah Muhammed of the Nation of Islam

[First published in the Dallas Morning News, Jan. 19, 2026]

By Dorey Wiley

We remember Martin Luther King Jr. each January, but we often remember him incompletely. We recall his dream of children judged by character rather than color. We remember “I Have a Dream.” But we forget the discipline behind that dream—the daily choice to meet hatred with love, violence with peace, and injustice with persistent, unyielding nonviolence.

This wasn’t sentiment. It was strategy born from deep study and deeper faith.

King found his method in Gandhi, who had freed India from the British Empire without firing a shot. Gandhi called it satyagraha—truth-force, soul-force. It meant accepting suffering without retaliation, trusting that unearned suffering was redemptive. King saw in this the same principle Christ taught on a Galilean hillside: turn the other cheek, love your enemies, bless those who curse you.

Most people misunderstand that teaching from Matthew. They think it means passivity, weakness, letting others walk over you. King knew better. Turning the other cheek wasn’t surrender. It was the hardest form of resistance—denying your oppressor the victory of making you like him. Violence met with violence creates an endless spiral. Someone has to break the chain. King chose to be that someone.

He spent hours wrestling with Matthew’s gospel. The command to love enemies wasn’t metaphor or nice religious talk. It was the heart of everything. King understood that you could fight injustice fiercely while refusing to hate the person committing it. You could resist evil without becoming evil.

Watch how he practiced this. In Montgomery, when his home was bombed with his wife and infant daughter inside, an angry crowd gathered on his lawn armed and ready for retaliation. King walked out and told them to go home, to meet violence with peace, to remember that “he who lives by the sword will perish by the sword.” The crowd dispersed. The movement continued.

In Birmingham, Bull Connor turned fire hoses and police dogs on peaceful marchers. The water pressure was strong enough to tear bark off trees. It knocked children down concrete. The dogs attacked. And the marchers kept coming, day after day, singing hymns, refusing to strike back. The images shocked the nation’s conscience in a way that riots never could have.

On the bridge in Selma, state troopers beat marchers bloody on what became known as Bloody Sunday. John Lewis’s skull was fractured. Others were trampled by horses. And two weeks later, King led them back across that same bridge. No weapons. No threats of revenge. Just people willing to suffer for justice.

Each time, the discipline held. Each time, the moral contrast became clearer—peaceful citizens asking for their rights, met with savage violence from the state. That contrast changed minds. It changed laws. It worked because King and his followers kept their side of the equation clean.

They were being watched. Closely. J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI had launched COINTELPRO operations to “disrupt, misdirect, discredit, or otherwise neutralize” what Hoover called “Black Nationalist hate groups.” William Sullivan, the FBI’s domestic intelligence chief, wrote internal memos calling King “the most dangerous” to the nation’s security. The Bureau tapped his phones, bugged his hotel rooms, sent him anonymous letters trying to drive him to suicide, worked to destroy his marriage and reputation.

The FBI wanted King to fail. More than that, they wanted him to turn violent, to justify the crushing force waiting to descend. A violent movement could be destroyed with legal authority and public approval. Armed revolutionaries could be arrested, killed, disappeared. The infrastructure was in place. The surveillance was comprehensive. The will was there.

King understood this, even if he didn’t know every detail. He knew that violence would give his enemies exactly what they wanted—justification. He knew that hatred, even righteous hatred, would poison his movement from within and provide the excuse for its destruction from without. So he chose the path that gave them nothing to work with except peaceful citizens asking for their constitutional rights.

This required something harder than rage. Rage is easy. It feels righteous and provides clarity—us versus them, good versus evil, with ourselves always on the right side. King asked for something more difficult: self-examination, forgiveness, the recognition that we’re all broken, all capable of both prejudice and grace.

The discipline extended beyond tactics. King insisted that the goal wasn’t black supremacy replacing white supremacy. It was beloved community—a society where people saw each other fully, without the distortion of racial prejudice in any direction. He knew that hatred poisoned the hater as much as the hated. When some in the movement began embracing racial separatism or violent rhetoric, King held firm. The point wasn’t to flip the tables of oppression. It was to build a better table where everyone had a seat.

His call was for everyone—black and white—to rise above prejudice. Not through pretending difference didn’t exist, but through refusing to let difference become a wall. He wanted people to see each other’s humanity first, to recognize that whatever separated them was smaller than what bound them together in the human family.

History has proven him right. Today we celebrate his birthday as a national holiday. Schools and government offices close. Service projects happen in his name. His words are quoted by presidents and protesters alike. His legacy lives not despite his commitment to nonviolence, but because of it. A movement built on hatred and violence would have been crushed in its infancy, its leaders imprisoned or killed, its memory scorned rather than honored.

Gandhi taught him the method. Jesus taught him the spirit. But King made it American, translating ancient wisdom into a modern movement that changed laws and hearts. He showed that strength wasn’t measured in the ability to hurt others, but in the capacity to absorb hurt without becoming bitter. Real power lay not in domination but in moral authority earned through sacrifice.

We need this teaching now. Our time is fractured. Everyone has a grievance. Everyone has an enemy. King offers a different way. Not an easier way. Not a way that ignores injustice or excuses wrong. But a way that breaks cycles instead of perpetuating them.

On this King Day, perhaps we could remember not just his dream but his discipline. Not just his vision but the hard spiritual work that made it possible. He chose the harder path—the path of nonviolence, of loving enemies, of refusing to hate. He chose it daily, consciously, against every natural impulse and against powerful forces that wanted him to fail.

That choice is still available to all us, every day. The question is whether we have the strength to make it.

Dory Wiley is a Dallas-based investment manager with over 30 years of experience in commercial and investment banking and investment management. He hosts an annual symposium aimed at educating the public and his clients about the events surrounding the assassination of President Kennedy.