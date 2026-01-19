JFK Facts

Tim Harmon
2h

From “King: A Life,” by Jonathan Eig:

“Sixty-eight days after the murders in Birmingham, a sniper shot President Kennedy in Dallas. King was at home in Atlanta. When they heard the news on TV, he called out to Coretta. Together, they prayed for Kennedy’s survival. When he learned Kennedy was dead, King sat in silence for a long time.

‘This is what is going to happen to me also,’ he finally said.

Coretta held her husband;s hand. She wanted to say something that would comfort him but couldn’t find words.

‘I could not say, “It won’t happen to you,”’ she recalled. ‘I felt he was right.’”

For the nearly five years he had left to live, King somehow maintained his faith in the power of nonviolence. He was courage personified.

Bernard le Grelle
4h

Excellent paper by Dory Wiley and so actual !

I had a chance the hear my friend Senator “Mac” Mathias talking about his friendship with Dr King.

Senator Mathias established a record on civil rights, having played an important role in passing a fair housing bill while he was in the House, and also in establishing (with Ted Kennedy)the national holiday for Martin Luther King.

For those interested I recommend to read the paper by Shirley G. Ebrahimian. “A Man. For All Reasons. A Look Back Over the Life of Senator “Mac” Mathias”.

Maryland State Archives (.gov)

https://msa.maryland.gov › pdf › frederickmag0305 PDF

