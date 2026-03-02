JFK Facts

JFK Facts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Whitten's avatar
William Whitten
32m

President Donald Trump and top surrogates of his 2024 campaign — people like JD Vance and Tulsi Gabbard — said “America First” means sidestepping the quicksand of foreign intervention and stanching the flow of Americans’ blood and money to faraway conflicts in which they have no obvious stake. Never forget this....

\\][//

Reply
Share
Simon Croston's avatar
Simon Croston
35m

Isn’t it just an international white nationalist agenda. A kind of fourth Reich.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jefferson Morley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture