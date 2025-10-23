Sergei Khrushchev outside his office at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. (Credit: Peter Voskamp)

Given the recent release of Russian intelligence documents on Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, JFK Facts thought it would be of interest to publish this interview with the late Sergei Khrushchev, son of Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev, the man who was in power at the time of Kennedy’s presidency and often sparred on a world scale with the American leader.