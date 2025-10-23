The JFK Story According to Sergei Khrushchev, Son of the Soviet Leader
The son of Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev talks about his father's relationship with JFK and his reaction to JFK's assassination
Given the recent release of Russian intelligence documents on Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, JFK Facts thought it would be of interest to publish this interview with the late Sergei Khrushchev, son of Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev, the man who was in power at the time of Kennedy’s presidency and often sparred on a world scale with the American leader.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to JFK Facts to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.