Friends for Life: Lee Oswald (left) and Ernst Titovets (right), c. 1960

I first met Lee Oswald in Minsk in September 1960. We became friends. I spoke his mother tongue. We were of the same age. Neither of us smoked or drank alcohol.

Lee had defected to the Soviet Union in October 1959 and requested political asylum. Instead, he was granted only residential status and was sent to live in the city of Minsk, the capital of the Belarusian Soviet Socialist Republic. He was given an apartment and a job at a local radio and television factory. He live in Minsk for almost two and a half years. In May 1962, he returned to the United States with his Russian wife and their baby daughter.

I must confess that at first I viewed my American friend mainly as sparring partner to improve my fluency in English. Before long, I discovered him to be an intelligent guy with a good sense of humor and many interests in his life. Among other things, we shared love for music and literature.

I thought of devoting some time to studying my American friend’s English — an ambitious project of mine. Lee did not object to this idea and, rather flattered, was all ready to oblige his friend. Poor thing, he had no idea what awaited him. To put Lee through his paces — phonetically speaking — I made numerous tape-recordings of his English.