Bertrand Russell (1872-1970), English earl and Nobel Prize laureate who rejected the “lone gunman” theory of the JFK assassination (Credit: Hulton Archive)

Bertrand Arthur William Russell was an English mathematician, logician, philosopher, and vocal critic of totalitarianism, including its Stalinist variety.

In 1948, George Orwell wrote to his publisher concerning the promotion of his upcoming novel, “Nineteen Eighty-Four” and suggested consulting Russell as an “eminent person.” Orwell thought he might give his opinion on the book, which could be used for “the blurb” on the dust jacket. Russell won the Nobel Literature Prize in 1950.

Russell — a Labour Party member of the House of Lords — mistrusted the Warren Commission and became an early advocate of the findings of American researcher and attorney Mark Lane. Russell formed the “Who Killed Kennedy Committee” in response to the publication of Lane’s New York Times Bestseller, “Rush to Judgment” (1966).

According to the dossier on the JFK assassination that the Russian Embassy delivered to the office of Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), chair of the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, on Oct. 14, 2025, Russell wrote to Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev in the summer of 1964. He requested the information on accused assassin Lee Harvey Oswald that the Soviets had provided to the U.S. government.

Yet, if we are to believe the top AI engines, Russell never wrote to Khrushchev at all.