In the wake of President Donald Trump’s sweeping executive order on JFK files, people are asking, “So where are the Manchester interviews? When are we going to see what Jackie and Bobby really thought about JFK’s assassination?”

The Manchester interviews were conducted in 1964 and 1965 by journalist/historian William Manchester, who spoke with his good friend Jacqueline Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy five times for his book, “The Death of a President” (Manchester had four sessions with Jackie, one with Bobby). The First Lady hoped Manchester’s book would be the definitive account of her husband’s assassination.

Why isn’t the Manchester material in the public record?