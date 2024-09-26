As I explained in a post earlier this week, patsy/assassin Lee Harvey Oswald was surveilled by five top-secret code-named CIA operations in the four years before JFK was killed. You may know a lot about the JFK assassination story but you probably didn’t know that peculiar fact. I didn’t either until the latest JFK releases in which mainstream news platforms assured us there was no “smoking gun.”

You may have also heard one of the sturdiest cliche’s of JFK research: “Anything incriminating was destroyed by the CIA long ago.” The declassification of the agency’s pre-assassination file on Oswald provides convincing refutation of that outdated notion.

In fact, the complete pre-assassination Oswald file must be considered as a new JFK assassination record. It was not fully declassified until May 2023, when the Agency belatedly coughed up the name of Reuben Efron, a long deceased CIA operations officer who (the agency didn’t admit for 61 years) had been reading Lee Harvey Oswald’s mail in L…