Updates on the state of assassination record releases can be accessed directly from the home page of the Mary Ferrell Foundation website.

When people ask me what’s the latest on the JFK files, I can answer anecdotally with reference to new materials like the Oswald file, the Joannides file, the Bolshakov Memo, or the ARRB medical testimony, all of which undermine the official story and provide new insights into the causes of Nov. 22, 1963.

But if I want to give an authoritative overview, I save my breath and tell people: Go to MaryFerrell.org and click on “State of the JFK Releases 2026.”

In a new post, MFF president Rex Bradford provides a comprehensive overview of where the JFK disclosure process stands today.