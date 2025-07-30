The Surveillance of Lee Harvey Oswald Involved Six CIA Operations
The accused assassin of President Kennedy was not a random left-wing upstart to U.S. intelligence. He was known actor of longstanding interest.
Why do people say Lee Harvey Oswald was under CIA surveillance at the time of President Kennedy’s assassination?
For six good reasons found in the new JFK files.
The reporters from SpyTalk who have never previously reported on the existence of the CIA’s Oswald file now want you to believe that JFK Facts reporting on the Oswald file “conspiratorial nonsense.” There’s “less here than meets the eye,” they say.
So let’s take a closer look at the six CIA operations that involved the man who would become known the “lone gunman.” What meets the eye when we open the Oswald file?
