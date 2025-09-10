Five witnesses take the oath before the third hearing of the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, entitled “Restoring Public Trust Through UAP Transparency and Whistleblower Protection,” Sept. 9, 2025 (Credit: Chad Nagle)

The House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, chaired by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), held its third hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, focusing on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), once commonly called UFOs (unidentified flying objects).

Those testifying included three eyewitnesses to UAP events, all serving or former military personnel, and a veteran investigative reporter who has covered the issue for decades.

The chamber for the hearing was fully packed, necessitating use of an overflow room. Frequent applause punctuated comments from witnesses and congresspersons during the 2½-hour hearing, which was entitled “Restoring Public Trust Through UAP Transparency and Whistleblower Protection.”

C-SPAN provided live coverage, as did the websites of The Hill, USA Today, BBC and NewsNation. As of this writing, the Oversight Committee’s own YouTube channel, with 78,000 subscribers, has recorded 81,000 views.