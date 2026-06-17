Excerpt of a Dec. 6, 1967, report outlining on imprisoned ex-Secret Service agent Abraham Bolden, who told New Orleans district attorney Jim Garrison’s investigators of the Secret Service’s knowledge of a plot to kill JFK in Chicago (Credit: Miami News)

Researchers of the JFK assassination have long known the name Abraham Bolden. Appointed as the first black Secret Service agent on the White House detail by President John F. Kennedy in 1961, Bolden found himself three years later facing a judge and jury in criminal court, framed for corruption. His real “crime”: attempting to “blow the whistle” on his own agency’s gross negligence in protecting JFK from harm.

An in-production motion picture will depict the 91-year-old’s story on the big screen. Mark Lipsky, producer of such Oscar-nominated films as “Coming to America” (1988), “Harlem Nights” (1989) and “The Nutty Professor” (1996), recently teamed up with 20/20 Visions Entertainment Group to make “The Unseen Shield.” It will tell the dramatic story of a federal law enforcement officer who tried to do the right thing in the aftermath of JFK’s death — and who learned the hard way that no good deed goes unpunished.

Humiliating Set-Up

Bolden transferred back to the Secret Service office in Chicago from the nation’s capital in July 1961. In his exit interview with the agency’s chief, U.E. Baughman, he cited obstacles to his job and other shortcomings of the White House detail, in particular fellow agents’ overt racial bigotry toward him and their frequent, widespread drunkenness on the job.

Three years after leaving Washington, JFK was dead, and Bolden was back in D.C. on a training assignment. While there, he tried to contact Warren Commission chief counsel J. Lee Rankin to inform the panel investigating JFK’s assassination about the Secret Service’s inadequate protective measures in the run-up to the ambush in Dealey Plaza.

But Bolden only reached the White House switchboard. He never got through to Rankin because he cut his own call short, sensing his Secret Service colleague eavesdropping from the next booth. Bolden knew his coworkers were aware of his objections to their gross negligence and the way they were doing their jobs. They were watching him.