Shane O’Sullivan’s new documentary, “The Watergate Caper,” released just over a month ago, might be described above all else as a feast for the eyes. The film takes viewers on the disorienting roller coaster that is Watergate — the OG of so many later “gates” with their air of scandal and intrigue — via a 105-minute montage of primarily vintage footage.

The moving images deliver us from one event to the next as the Nixon presidency slowly curdles. From the stalemate in Vietnam to Daniel Ellsberg’s leak of the Pentagon Papers, which led to the White House plumbers’ first illegal foray into Ellsberg’s psychiatrist’s office.

The way the documentary is constructed, it feels as if these events are happening in real time, with the story being told through the mouths of television news commentators, law officials, politicians, and perpetrators themselves.