Grace Gummer (left) as Caroline Kennedy and Naomi Watts as Jackie in the FX Network’s series “Love Story,” about the romance between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. (Credit: IMDb)

Jess Connell’s YouTube interview with JFK film archivist Robert Groden makes some hot claims about the so-called Wiegman film that should be aired fully because they amount to a lot of hot air.

The film, taken by NBC News cameraman Dave Wiegman on Nov. 22, 1963, captures images of Dealey Plaza in Dallas in the moments after gunshots were fired at President Kennedy’s motorcade. Some people say that the Wiegman film captures Lee Harvey Oswald watching the president pass and thus proves he did not shoot JFK.

A year ago Rep. Luna claimed “NBC has a secret tape that shows Lee Harvey Oswald near JFK’s vehicle when the assassination took place,” which is not verified and—in my opinion—not true.

When Rep.Luna asked NBC News for the original Wiegman film last year she was given a broadcast copy. The network said it could not locate the actual celluloid generated by Wiegman’s camera.

In an interview with Tim Gardiner at the Ciphered Past podcast I recounted something that I recently learned from JFK film archivist Robert Groden: that he has an early generation copy of the Wiegman film. I urged him to share it with Rep. Luna and the National Archives. He refused for reasons I didn’t fully understand. In my frustration, I described his response as “squirrelly.”

After I said that, Groden arranged an interview to respond. In Jess Connell’s interview, it is said:

that I have made “grave accusations” that Groden is “suppressing” a piece of JFK film

that the Wiegman film might exonerate Oswald

that I ignore the fact Groden has already made the film available

that I speak erroneously of a nonexistent negative of the Wiegman film

Rest assured, dear readers, that there is far, far less to this dispute than meets the eye and ear. To call this “a tempest in a teapot” would be unfair to both tempests and teapots. Groden has not made a mountain out of a molehill. He has made a molehill out of mosquito bite. What gives?