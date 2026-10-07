Reporter Jay Watson (left) interviews Dallas dressmaker Abraham Zapruder for ABC affiliate WFAA on Nov. 22, 1963 (Credit: abcnews.com)

JFK Facts recently drew readers’ attention to a compelling two-part analysis by Craig Bouzarth of the so-called Zapruder film, described by the Assassination Records Review Board in 1998 as “perhaps the single most important assassination record.”

The famous 8-mm home movie shot by Dallas dressmaker Abraham Zapruder captures the moment President Kennedy was fatally wounded on Nov. 22, 1963. To anyone who sees it, the moving picture forms an indelibly violent and morbid image.

Much of Bouzarth’s analysis, published on the voluminous Kennedys and King website, is frankly over this author’s head and would take a long time to fully grasp. I pray I’m not alone. But the fact that someone was motivated to such lengths to establish the film’s authenticity speaks to a big problem: U.S. government secrecy over records related to the JFK assassination. The fate of the Zapruder film amply illustrates that problem.

Unclear Custody Chains

We can trace the universe of elaborate theories on how the Zapruder film was altered back to the weekend of the assassination, when its creator lent the original copy to LIFE Magazine before facing different corporate interests vying for acquisition.

Although a homicide had occurred, the law enforcement agencies that immediately got involved didn’t observe a strict procedure to preserve clear chains of custody for each copy of this important evidence. The Warren Commission was a nonjudicial body and probably didn’t feel compelled to observe judicial procedure. Unsurprisingly, it didn’t treat the Zapruder film the way items formally entered into evidence should be either.

Zapruder had his movie developed on Nov. 22, 1963, and ordered three copies made. His lawyer advised him to secure affidavits from Kodak (developer of the film) and Jamieson Film Company (which made the copies), attesting that no unauthorized copies existed.

In the evening, Zapruder telephoned Richard Stolley, editor of LIFE, about meeting the next day to talk money. He provided two copies of the film to the Secret Service, which lent one to the FBI to make a copy of its own.

At about 9 a.m. the next morning, Zapruder met with Stolley to negotiate print rights to the film. When Zapruder had secured a price of $50,000 from LIFE for rights to reproduce individual frames in its magazine, he relinquished the original to Stolley on condition that LIFE would return it to him within a week. Zapruder still retained one copy at this point.

Some researchers argue that the film was altered on the weekend of the assassination under CIA supervision. A CIA facility in Washington, D.C., called the National Photographic Interpretation Center (NPIC), received a copy of the film from “Mr. Bill Smith,” who said he was with the Secret Service, on Nov. 23, 1963. His identity remains unknown to this day. The NPIC used still images from this copy to prepare “briefing boards.” Why remains unclear, but someone may have used the panels to brief President Johnson, among others.

The first set of briefing panels, prepared at NPIC on Saturday night, Nov. 23, 1963, was reportedly not used for anything. The CIA inexplicably discarded those boards in favor of a second set made by a different NPIC team on Sunday, Nov. 24, which now resides at the National Archives at College Park.

One of four “briefing boards” at the National Archives at College Park, Maryland, or NARA II. (Credit: National Archives and Records Administration)

The CIA presumably destroyed the first set, and history tells us the CIA — and other federal agencies — had a penchant for destroying evidence.

Zapruder watched the film repeatedly in his office over the weekend of Nov. 23-24, 1963. But when he wasn’t watching, he kept his copy in an office safe in the Dal-Tex Building. When two shotgun-brandishing Dallas policemen visited him and demanded he turn over his film, he stood his ground. The cops left, empty-handed except for their manly shotguns.

On Monday, Nov. 25, Zapruder met media representatives in his attorney’s office to screen the film and host a bidding war for motion picture rights. He ultimately accepted LIFE’s offer, even though that outlet didn’t ordinarily deal with movies, only print media. Zapruder would receive $150,000 for all rights (print and motion picture), equivalent to well over $1.5 million today, and relinquish the original and all copies to LIFE. Zapruder retrieved the copies he had given to the FBI and Secret Service and turned everything over to LIFE.

Again, we don’t have ledgers for each copy to serve as chain-of-custody logs, which would be standard for evidence in courtroom trials. We simply can’t identify each party or individual that handled every copy of the film after it left Zapruder’s hands for good on Nov. 25, 1963. Does this necessarily lead to a conclusion of alteration? No, but the carelessness and secretiveness of the episode only undermined the public’s trust.

In sum, after Nov. 25, 1963, Zapruder retained nothing of his film but a memory. Memories can change over time, as Zapruder’s may have. But what happened after Nov. 22, 1963, inspired little confidence that key evidence remained totally unmolested.

No Screenings

Bewilderingly, when the Warren Commission interviewed Abraham Zapruder, it didn’t show him the film itself, only muddy, black-and-white stills. It didn’t even show him the briefing boards. In fact, the Commission didn’t screen the movie for a single other Dealey Plaza witness either. And this was supposed to be a murder inquiry? Zapruder couldn’t even authenticate his own film because the commissioners didn’t show it to him.

Zapruder himself didn’t see his creation again for several years. In 1969, he sat on the witness stand in a New Orleans courtroom when his film was about to be screened for a jury and other members of the public for the first time. Now he was actually seeing a movie, subpoenaed by district attorney Jim Garrison’s office from LIFE magazine.

Under oath, Zapruder had this odd exchange with a defense attorney (“Dymond”) and the judge (“Court”) when jurors and other members of the public were outside the chamber:

Dymond: Is the copy you have here today identical to the original or are there any plates missing out of this copy? Zapruder: That would be hard for me to tell, sir. Court: I cannot hear the witness. What is it? Zapruder: That would be hard for me to say. He asked me if any frames were missing. Court: What is your answer? Zapruder: I couldn’t say. Dymond: So you don’t know whether it is a complete copy of the film you took on the 22nd of November? Zapruder: Not if there are one or two frames missing. I couldn’t tell you. Dymond: Mr. Zapruder, when these copies were made, do I understand you ended up with an original and two copies of the film? Zapruder: Yes, sir. Dymond: You gave one copy to the Dallas Police Intelligence Section, is that correct? Zapruder: Yes, sir. Dymond: One copy to the FBI? Zapruder: Correct. Dymond: And one copy to LIFE magazine? Zapruder: Yes, sir. Dymond: Where did you get this copy you have produced here in open court today, if you disposed of all the copies? Zapruder: I got them from Mr. Oser’s office. Dymond: In other words, this film has not been in your possession up until now, is that correct? Zapruder: No. It was given to me in his office. Dymond: Mr. Zapruder, are you able to testify that this film that you have just seen run is a complete copy of the pictures taken by you on that day, no frames being missing? Zapruder: By complete, what do you mean? If there are any frames removed or so? Dymond: Any frames removed or damaged or for any reason not shown in this film? Zapruder: I couldn’t tell you. Dymond: So you couldn’t tell whether any part has been skipped, is that correct? Zapruder: I could not. The Court: Bring the jury back. (At this point, the jury returned to the courtroom, and a prosecution attorney (Oser) joined in the questioning of Zapruder.) Court: All right, Mr. Oser, you may proceed. Oser: Mr. Zapruder, from having seen what was projected on this film, can you tell the court whether or not it appears to be the same as you viewed your original film on Nov. 22, 1963 in Dallas, Texas? Zapruder: Yes, it does. Oser: I tender the witness on traverse. Dymond: This will sound repetitious, but it is because the jury has now come in. Having viewed this film, sir, are you in a position to say whether the film you have just seen is a complete copy of what you took without any frames having been deleted or taken out or skipped? Zapruder: I couldn’t tell if any frames were removed. Seen as a whole it shows that I have seen. Seeing you have 18 frames a second you can take out one or two and I couldn’t tell.

Attorneys examining or cross-examining witnesses in court usually expect yes-or-no answers to yes-or-no questions. Yet Zapruder waffled. The prosecution team overlooked his refusal to affirm authenticity under oath. Confident that the jury would conclude from watching the film that gunfire came from the front, they wanted the case for conspiracy to proceed. Based on Zapruder’s failure to unequivocally authenticate his film, the judge and defense counsel might have thought about excluding it from evidence. They didn’t.

Sadly, we will almost certainly never know what Zapruder implied by hinting that frames were removed from his film. Questions have surfaced about whether they were ever since.

But Zapruder is known to have made three copies, not two, and to have given two to the Secret Service, none to the Dallas police. His memory failed him in 1969 about what he did with his film on the weekend of the assassination; it may have failed him about its contents too. Zapruder died of cancer at age 65 the year after testifying in New Orleans.

Single-Frame Explosion

One feature of the Zapruder film that still looks a bit unnatural today, at least to me, is the blast from JFK’s head, which at first seems confined to a single frame (313). Each frame represents less than one-eighteenth of a second. It seems that for the massive eruption as described by direct witnesses, we would see more blood, brains and skull flying up and showering the environs for more than 0.055 of a second. But the film’s resolution is low, and Bouzarth notes some residue of the head explosion in subsequent frames.

Frames 312-315 of the Zapruder film as they appear in a briefing panel of still images prepared at a CIA photo lab on the weekend of the assassination. (Credit: NARA)

The motorcycle cop riding to the immediate rear-left of the limousine said he was showered with blood and brain matter. Nothing in the film depicts this, and while Warrenites might accuse Officer Bobby Hargis of lying (as they have accused Dr. Robert McClelland of doing under oath), Hargis is not the only witness to testify to a huge “plume” of blood, brain and skull matter flying into the air after the shots. All we see in the extant film is an explosion confined to a single frame.

A color-enhanced version of the Zapruder film includes the perforation area and sprocket holes on the left, and motorcycle police officer Bobby Hargis is visible. This segment shows frames 312, 313, 314 and 315, with a “cloud” hovering over Kennedy’s head in frames 314 and 315. (Credit: JFK Assassination: The Zapruder Film — Frames 313, 314, 315/YouTube)

Does that mean, as Zapruder himself hinted in 1969, that “one or two” frames were missing? No, but undue government secrecy has fed public suspicion and mistrust.

No Blowout?

Some Warren Report defenders actually have the gall to point to the Z film itself as evidence that shots came only from above, behind, and to the right of the presidential limousine. Astonishing and mystifying as these disingenuous arguments are, they’ve sustained generations of Warrenite apologists in propagating lone-gunman claptrap. They have also fostered mistrust and conspiracism concerning the film’s authenticity.

True, the film shows no clear blowout or avulsion in the back of President Kennedy’s skull resulting immediately from the fatal shot. But implicit in arguing no such hole ever existed is that all the Parkland Hospital personnel, Secret Service agent Clint Hill, and others who described a massive avulsion in the back of JFK’s head were either lying or mistaken.

Exactly half a second after the frame capturing the fatal head shot in the Zapruder film, the back of President Kennedy’s head appears intact. (Credit: virveli/Daily Motion)

Those alleging scores of individuals lied are advancing a “conspiracy theory,” i.e., that all these witnesses got together and agreed to describe something that never existed.

A few of the many medical professionals who described a massive avulsion in the rear of President Kennedy’s skull at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, clockwise from top left: Dr. Charles Carrico, Dr. Marion Jenkins, Dr. Ronald Jones, Dr. Paul Peters, Dr. Richard Dulaney, Dr. Kenneth Salyer, Dr. Charles Crenshaw, Dr. Robert McClelland. (Credit for Jenkins: JFK: Just the Facts/YouTube; Credit for Others: Robert Groden)

Proponents of alteration say someone used special effects to cover up the wound in the film. Bouzarth addresses in detail the limits of primitive, poor-resolution film and old cameras, explaining how shadow and low dynamic range could obscure a blowout in the occipito-parietal area of JFK’s head after the fatal shot.

Still, while no posterior avulsion is clearly visible in the “explosion frame” (313) or thereafter, that doesn’t mean it never appeared anywhere at all. Nearly two seconds after frame 313, we see a strange “concave” outline at the right rear of Kennedy’s head as he slumps forward. In frame 343, the white shape seen at the back of JFK’s head is his wife’s glove, beyond a cavity in the rear of his skull.

Frame 343 in the Zapruder film suggests a cavity in the back of JFK’s head.

Why is this not visible beforehand? Read Bouzarth’s analysis of overall blur in the 26-second footage. The anomalous nature of 343 might raise suspicion that other frames were manipulated, but that frame — at least — accords with witness testimony.

Single-Bullet Bunk

Finally, whether or not Warren Report defenders insist on referring to the Zapruder film to prove no posterior blowout, Warren Report dissenters can point to something in rebuttal: JFK and Connally were not struck by the same bullet, as Arlen Specter’s preposterous Single Bullet Theory stipulates. If there was alteration, it failed to rectify that situation to support the lone-gunman version of history.

When Kennedy emerges from behind the Stemmons Freeway sign in the film, he is hit. At that point, according to the official narrative, we’re expected to believe that Gov. Connally has also been struck. Yet between that point and Connally visibly falling back into his wife’s arms, the governor turns all the way around to see what has happened to JFK.

Frame 230

Frame 248

Frame 275

Since Zapruder’s camera shot at over 18 frames per second, at least 2.5 seconds have expired between frames 230 and 275. Warren Report defenders expect us to believe that as Connally twisted to his right to look directly behind him, a bullet had already entered his torso, collapsed his lung, blown out several ribs, shattered his wrist, and embedded itself in his left thigh. Having suffered all this, the Single Bullet Theory says, Connally began a 180-degree turn from the waist, and only after he began turning back to face front did he feel the pain of all these serious gunshot injuries and collapse.

Connally, a WWII vet (like JFK), knew the sound of gunfire and rejected until the day he died that the same bullet had struck them both. Warren Commission members and staff countered that Connally simply “didn’t have all the facts.” They second-guessed the man hit by rifle fire and two other immediate witnesses, Nellie Connally and Jacqueline Kennedy, who refuted the opportunistic Specter’s schemata.

The Z Film demolishes the Single Bullet Theory. No wonder the Warren Commission contrived a concept such as the “glancing blow” to try to make the theory work. To any objective observer, the movie confounds Arlen Specter’s preposterous theorem, an article of faith for partisans of Warren Report orthodoxy.

Concealment Bolsters Authenticity

Reasonable people defending authenticity ask: Why would someone alter the film to conceal conspiracy and leave the glaring impression that JFK was hit from the front? This point and Bouzarth’s scrupulous analysis provide the best case for authenticity to date, even if proof one way or the other remains elusive.

Those rejecting the pat, lone-gunman conclusion and viewing the Warren Commission as a whitewash make perfect sense of the fact that the panel never screened the Zapruder film for any witnesses. When the general public finally saw the film on Geraldo Rivera’s “Goodnight America” TV show in 1975, public shock led to congressional reinvestigation.

In the final analysis, facts and intuition mitigate against alteration, even if they don’t disprove it. The Zapruder film has always impeached the official history. If anyone somehow manipulated it, they left behind the unmistakable impression of a U.S. president caught in a crossfire, of separate rounds having hit JFK and Connally, and of a lone-gunman verdict that was — and remains — bunk.