JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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Lawrence P. Schnapf's avatar
Lawrence P. Schnapf
Oct 7

Craig Bozarth has appeared on JFK Facts Live several times. the most recent appearance was with Bob Groden and Mark Javitz on August 13th

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1000GaryA
Oct 9

Excellent, concise review, Chad!

Re motorcop Hargis, the New York Daily News on 11/24/63 reported that he told them: “I was splattered with blood … then I felt something hit me. It could have been concrete or something, but I thought at first I might have been hit.” His account seems to dispel the Warrenite contention that he drove into a cloud of debris that was floating in the air after 313.

Moreover, as I've shown, despite the official claim that JFK's was struck from behind, with bullet and brain matter blowing out the right front of his skull, the "debris field" was to Kennedy's left-rear. I depicted this in diagram in figure 4 in an online essay, writing:

"Zapruder Frame 313 (left image) shows, in two dimensions, that there is a cloudy mist above and in front of JFK’s face. Exiting bone fragments are going mostly upward and, as discussed, to Kennedy’s left. They would have blown forward to JFK’s right if Oswald’s shot had entered the rear of Kennedy’s skull and exploded out of the right front. The debris field (image right) shows that most of the ejecta moved “back and to the left,” as did the President’s head.

"The motor police riding to Kennedy’s left rear, and Secret Service agents Clint Hill and Sam Kinney, also to JFK’s left rear, were bespattered, as was the left side of the trunk of JFK’s limousine. The right side of the car’s trunk, and motor cops riding to JFK’s right rear, were not smeared. This suggests that the Z 312-313 shot was fired from Kennedy’s right front, the “grassy knoll,” not from Oswald’s right-rearward location."

See figure 4 and legend at: https://www.kennedysandking.com/john-f-kennedy-articles/is-robert-wagner-the-new-paul-hoch-part-1

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