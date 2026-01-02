The John Fitzgerald Kennedy Memorial in Dallas. (Credit: Michael Barera )

Last month, we gave you a rundown of JFK Facts’ most-popular stories of 2025. Today, we’re taking a slightly different approach.

Below are some of our least popular stories of the previous year. Actually, that’s exaggerating the case a tad.



Thanks to our loyal readers, the vast, vast majority of JFK Facts staff stories score pretty well. As far as driving traffic goes, our subscribers keep the floor pretty high and pretty stable. So we don’t really have stories that completely tank.

But contextually, these pieces didn’t do quite as well as we expected — or they probably deserved.

So, as close out 2025 and and look forward to a newsy — and hopefully revelatory — 2026, here we revisit a few of the best stories from the past year that could have (and should have) generated a little more readership and discussion.