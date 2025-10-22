In our series, “Trail of Destruction” JFK Facts reported on a dozen cases in which U.S. government information related to the JFK’s assassination was improperly destroyed or removed from public view.

Case in point: The original Air Force One tape from Nov. 22, 1963. This is one of the U.S. government’s most fundamental JFK records, capturing conversations between generals, cabinets secretaries, pilots, and spokesman amidst the national crisis of that day. It has never been made public in its entirety.

In this video, nationally known audio expert Ed Primeau talks to JFK Facts’ Jefferson Morley about his forensic analysis of a partial recording of communications with the Air Force One presidential jet on Nov. 22, 1963 as it carried President Kennedy’s body back to Washington.