[Editor’s Note: This is the seventh installment in the JFK Facts series, “Trail of Destruction.” New installments will appear every Wednesday.]

Defense Intelligence Agency headquarters at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. (Credit: DIA)

The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) obtained information on the world’s reaction to JFK’s death from diplomatic wiretaps worldwide — and destroyed all of it, leaving investigators with only a “sanitized” statement of what military intelligence knew about the murder of America’s thirty-fifth head of state.