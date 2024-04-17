Trail of Destruction, Pt. 7: New Details About Why the Defense Intelligence Agency Shredded Its JFK Assassination File
In damaging the historical record, the DIA's 'hubris' exceeds that of all other agencies
[Editor’s Note: This is the seventh installment in the JFK Facts series, “Trail of Destruction.” New installments will appear every Wednesday.]
The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) obtained information on the world’s reaction to JFK’s death from diplomatic wiretaps worldwide — and destroyed all of it, leaving investigators with only a “sanitized” statement of what military intelligence knew about the murder of America’s thirty-fifth head of state.