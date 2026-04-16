Still from a video montage appearing on the homepage of the JFK Library website

Full Disclosure: I have never visited a U.S. presidential library in person. There are reportedly, at the time of this writing, a total of 22 libraries established for different U.S. presidents, 13 administered in whole or in part by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). I’ve probably interacted with the websites of a total of five.

But recently something caught my eye, and I felt the need to react here.

Undue Assault

The other day I happened to be scrolling through the X feed of a fairly well-known conservative pundit, John Podhoretz. He’s probably most famous as the son of the late Norman Podhoretz, one of the founding fathers of the strain of American political thought we’ve come to know as “neoconservatism.” I came across the following post from John, in response to no one and nothing, and was astonished: