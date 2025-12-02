JFK Facts

JFK Facts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Luvara's avatar
Dave Luvara
5h

The best way to honor Mrs. Kennedy is have her daughter give full access to all materials involving the assassination of JFK.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Anti-war leftist's avatar
Anti-war leftist
4h

Whoever happens to occupy the White House can unilaterally demolish part of it without consent of the Department of the Interior, the Park Service, or the Congress? I'm surprised Trump hasn't torn down the whole thing and built the Trump House, complete with gold toilets.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jefferson Morley
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture