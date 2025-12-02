The White House garden named after First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy is no more.

As part of President Trump’s demolition of the East Wing to make room for his 90,000-square-foot ballroom, the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden has been steamrolled into oblivion.

The garden had a long history, which apparently was not a concern to the current resident of the mansion. President Theodore Roosevelt’s wife Edith initiated the creation of spaces that would become the Rose Garden and the East Garden. Ellen Wilson, wife of Woodrow, later improved upon them.

When the Kennedys arrived at the White House, the grounds had been neglected for some time, and Jackie took it upon herself to spruce things up.

She oversaw the creation of the current Rose Garden off the West Wing of the White House and was in the process of restoring the East Wing garden when her husband was killed. Once the work on the garden was finished, Jackie’s successor, Claudia “Lady Bird” Johnson, officially named the garden for Jaqueline Kennedy in 1965.

The current First Lady, Melania Trump, made her own changes to the Rose Garden during the first Trump administration in 2020, which spurred some controversy.

While she has said nothing publicly about the demolition of the East Wing and the planned ballroom, the Wall Street Journal reported that she has “privately raised concerns” about the changes and “told associates it wasn’t her project.”

For his part, Trump confirmed to Fox’s Laura Ingraham that his wife “loved her tiny little office” in the now-demolished second story of the East Wing, but that she quickly changed her mind and “if you were to ask her now, she says it’s great.”

The construction of the East Wing began in 1902 and was completed in 1942. It had housed the First Lady’s offices since Rosalynn Carter began using it for that purpose in 1977.

The Jacqueline Kennedy Garden has been demolished, along with the East Wing of the White House, to make room for President Trump’s new 90,000-foot ballroom. (Credit: National Park Service / Kelsey Graczyk)

Another Jackie Memorial Is Untouched

Less than a mile west of the White House, another memorial to the former First Lady still stands — at least for the moment

Across the street from George Washington University Hospital (where President Ronald Reagan was rushed after John Hinckley Jr.’s assassination attempt on him in 1981) there is a plaque dedicated to 1951 George Washington University graduate Jackie Kennedy.

In 1995 GW renamed its Milton Hall dormitory to be Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis Hall following her death the previous year at age 64.

The Jackie Bouvier Kennedy Onassis Hall at George Washington University. (Credit: author)

In May 1963, less than five months into the Kennedy administration, the newly minted president spoke at GWU to commemorate its new president and was awarded an honorary degree in the bargain.

“My wife beat me to this honor,” JFK said. “It took her two years to get this degree, and it took me only two minutes, but in any case we are both grateful.”