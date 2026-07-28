Uncovering FBI Informants in the JFK Assassination (VIDEO)
Researcher Bill Simpich explains how informant files could help complete the historical record
Last month, JFK Facts subscribers listened to presentations from researchers Bill Simpich and Greg Parker, in that order, during a Thursday night JFK Live session. They spoke about ways that the FBI could help to fill key gaps in the official history and even solve America’s most famous “cold case” using the state-of-the-art forensic technology the Bureau now has at its disposal.
We present Part I here, in which Simpich — author of the e-books “State Secret” and “The Twelve Who Built the Oswald Legend,” published on the website of the Mary Ferrell Foundation — proposes his Top 10 list of those who were consulted about or provided information to the FBI on Lee Harvey Oswald. These are taken from a list of hundreds compiled over many years with British researcher Gavin McDonald.
Next week, JFK Facts will publish Part II, in which Parker — author of “Lee Harvey Oswald’s Cold War: Why the Kennedy Assassination Should Be Re-Investigated” (2015) — provides a “DNA roadmap,” telling us how the latest testing techniques really could crack the 63-year-old case once and for all.
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James DiEugenio in his book; Chokeholds about the Chicago attempt on JFK, notes that it was foiled by an FBI informant named “Lee”. Is it possible that LHO was working as an FBI informant inside the CIA/Angleton plot to the him? That explains why Hoover ordered the note LHO left at the Dallas FBI office destroyed and points to Hoover having knowledge of the assassination.