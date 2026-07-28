JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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Geoffrey Newton's avatar
Geoffrey Newton
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James DiEugenio in his book; Chokeholds about the Chicago attempt on JFK, notes that it was foiled by an FBI informant named “Lee”. Is it possible that LHO was working as an FBI informant inside the CIA/Angleton plot to the him? That explains why Hoover ordered the note LHO left at the Dallas FBI office destroyed and points to Hoover having knowledge of the assassination.

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