Some of the best reporting on the new JFK files is coming from USA Today. In today's story, the national daily notes an essential newsworthy fact revealed in the newly declassified records.

Within hours of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the CIA started to distance itself from any connection to suspected assassin Lee Harvey Oswald, recently released secret records from the National Archives show.

Five CIA officers working for James Angleton drafted a cable about Oswald six weeks before Dallas.

Why did the CIA need to distance itself?

Because, declassified CIA records show that counterintelligence chief James Angleton had been monitoring Oswald's movements, politics, and foreign contacts for four years before the assassination

As first reported in JFK Facts, five of his subordinates wrote a cable about Oswald just six weeks earlier on October 10, 1963.

As I recount in THE GHOST, the FBI notified Angleton on November 15, 1963, that Oswald had returned from Mexico and was livin…