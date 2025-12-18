JFK Facts will be closely monitoring how developments in the world of AI intersect with the ongoing pursuit for answers in the Kennedy assassination. Below is one of a series of stories detailing our readers’ experiences probing the case with AI chatbots.

In response to our call for AI-assisted JFK research, Glen Sample in southern California posed a precise series of question to Gemini Pro about a well-known JFK conspiracy theory. The results were educational.

Rather than ask the big (and open-ended) “whodunit?” question, Glen asked a narrow (and precise) question about John Armstrong’s “Two Oswalds” theory. Published in a 2003 book, “Harvey and Lee,” Armstrong argued the accused assassin had a body double who was part of a plot to kill JFK.

Sample, co-author of the book “The Men on the Sixth Floor” (and YouTube channel of the same name), said he often gets questions about Armstrong’s theory, and he wanted to test it.

He asked Gemini Pro:

Is there any way for you to determine the mathematical odds of there being two Oswalds as in the Armstrong theory that a growing number of people seem to be touting?

Gemini Pro replied with "probabilistic logic”: