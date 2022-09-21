One simulation of the Warren Commission’s account of the gunfire in Dealey Plaza (Credit: Knott Laboratory)

When I sent my post on the work of John Orr and Angelos Leiloglou to a JFK discussion group last week, a group of readers was quick to attack. My point—that the science and technology of photogrammetry offers a new and more precise way to test various JFK scenarios—was ignored in favor of impugning. This is par for the course in JFK discussions-- the impulse to make sure no further discussion occurs.

People have been trying to shut down the JFK discussion ever since the crime occurred. The hardy tradition goes back to 1964, when the Warren Commission sought to suppress “rumors” that there was more to the story. The tradition continued in 1967 when the CIA launched a secret world-wide campaign to discredit critics of the Warren Commission, with the claim that the CIA had fully cooperated with the inquiry —a claim the CIA historian David Robarge now admits is false. The CIA cover-up Robarge insists, was “benign.” If you believe the CIA’s theory of the JFK story, the deception, document destruction, and false testimony that followed the murder of the president was—dictionary definition—“not harmful in effect.” Some people want to believe that. Some of us don’t.

At the time when defenders of the official theory first started calling for an end to the JFK discussion, the government was suppressing Zapruder’s film. The CIA was concealing its plots to kill Castro and Jim Angleton’s fat pre-assassination file on Oswald. The Pentagon was mum on the conspiratorial false flag operation known as Operation Northwoods, and the FBI had not admitted that it destroyed a note written by Oswald. If the JFK discussion had been shut down as demanded, the full history of November 1963 would still be hidden.

In other words, the impulse to shut down the JFK discussion was a mistake then, and it is a mistake in 2022. At JFK Facts, Substack Edition, we take the opposite view. We seek to widen, not narrow, the debate.

Testing the SBT

What I liked about Orr and Leiloglou’s approach was that they asked a very precise question: Is the Warren Commission’s theory that a single bullet caused seven wounds in JFK and Governor Connally possible? Can the SBT be scientifically proven?

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The Warren Commission’s theory was precise down to the second. Using Abraham Zapruder’s home movie as a frame of reference, the Commission concluded that the bullet in question struck the two men at some point between frames 210 and 225 of the film, otherwise known as Z210 and Z225. Zapruder’s camera filmed 18 frames per second, leaving less than one second between the two possibilities.

The simulation done by Orr and Leiloglou tests each possibility by drawing a line from the 6th floor window of the School Book Depository to the figures of the two men in the car.

In the first simulation, the shot penetrates JFK and appears to hit Connally’s back, not his upper shoulder where the wound actually occurred. “Assuming the shot hit at 210, the trajectory hits far below where the Warren Commission [had it],” Orr said.

A simulation of a shot at Z225 hits even lower on Connally’s body, “because the limousine is going downhill and the angle is getting steeper,” Orr said.

Orr and Leiloglou also tested two different locations of Kennedy’s back wound because the Warren Commission and the House Select Committee (HSCA) had very different findings on the question. Using the HSCA’s entry point for Kennedy’s wound yields an even greater divergence, Orr said. “The shot would have hit Connally in the lower stomach.”

Photogrammetry is the technology of making accurate measurements from photos. (Credit Knott Laboratory)

The limitations of this kind of work should be apparent. One commenter noted

What may be even more important, and certainly for mathematical models, is what the starting assumptions for the initial conditions are (i.e., people positioning here). In this case the calculated trajectories are quite sensitive to position and angles for the two individuals.

You will see in the presentation below that Orr and Leiloglou have devoted a lot of attention to getting the most accurate representations of the positioning of JFK and Connally. But it is impossible to determine the exact location of the 6th floor gunman because, unlike the president and the governor, there is no photograph to take measurements from. So any simulation will have to make assumptions about the location of the gun. Change the assumption and you change the conclusion. It’s a tricky business.

One critic, Patrick, make a worthwhile suggestion. He believes that the window for the shot from the rear occurs up to a second later than the Warren Commission. While Orr and Leiloglou are only testing of the Warren Commission’s scenario of the shot hitting between Z210 and Z225 , Patrick suggests bracketing frames Z221 thru Z250 for testing the SBT. That’s a good idea. With this photogrammetry, it should be possible to test multiple scenarios.

As for the question about the fatal shot that struck JFK in the head, Orr and Leiloglou’s analysis is less complete. Working with Mark Thompson, another photogrammetrist, they are seeking a final conclusion about the exact angle of Kennedy’s head when he was struck by the fatal bullet, as seen in frame 313 of the Zapruder film. While Thompson’s work is not done, he told me his work rules out the possibility of a shot from the front.

Here’s an earlier version that Leiloglou, Thompson, and Orr gave at an industry conference in 2021.