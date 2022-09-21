JFK Facts

JFK Facts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Turnbull, J.D.'s avatar
Richard Turnbull, J.D.
Sep 21, 2022

Any model that "rules out a shot from the front" is clearly flawed, it isn't congruent with the medical evidence.

Reply
Share
2 replies
John F. Davies USMC ret's avatar
John F. Davies USMC ret
Sep 21, 2022Edited

While mathematical models are an important tool, to me what's more conclusive are actual attempts to duplicate the shots in Dealy Plaza. And on this matter, what's not well known is that Israel's intelligence service Mossad attempted to do just that. According to former Mossad Officer Victor Ostrovsky,

in his bio "By Way of Deception", after the JFK murder Mossad built a mockup of Dealy Plaza and attempted to duplicate Oswald's feat. They made many attempts, even shooting at the vehicle from different positions, but in the end were unable to get the same result.

Mossad's conclusion- Impossible.

Reply
Share
2 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jefferson Morley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture