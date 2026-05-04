The YouTube influencer Wallly Rashid has done a nice piece of original research on James Angleton. The results are illuminating.

In a hard-to-access Israeli archive, Rashid found casual correspondence that confirms James Angleton’s early friendship with Teddy Kollek, one of the first Mossad officers assigned to Washington. Kollek lived in the U.S. in the late ‘40s and early ‘50s before becoming the mayor of Jerusalem in 1965.

Rashid’s indisputable point: Angleton’s connections to Israel ran deep, a point I document in some depth in “The Ghost,” my 2017 biography of Angleton.

At JFK Facts, we definitely appreciate primary-source research, and Wally hasn’t just delved into an archive. He’s delved into the Israeli archives. Nice job.

One quibble: Rashid asks, suspiciously: Why is Kollek’s correspondence with Angleton not found in U.S. archives?

The innocent answer: Their correspondence was private. Kollek sent his letters to Angleton’s home in Arlington, Virginia, not his office in Langley. The CIA never had copies of this correspondence, so they aren’t hiding it.

This clarification does not, however, cast doubt on Rashid’s central point: Angleton’s roots in Israel ran deep.