JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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Anti-war leftist's avatar
Anti-war leftist
Oct 4

The national security state couldn't allow the public to see JFK's brains being blown out the back of his head.

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Alex Cox's avatar
Alex Cox
Oct 5

According to Palamera (1992 - 59 witnesses: delay on Elm Street), 59 witnesses reported that JFK's limo stopped, slowed or decelerated prior to the fatal shot(s). The Zapruder film doesn't show this.

According to motorcycle rider Chaney's testimony he and motorcyclist Jackson stopped "for a few seconds" after the gunfire. Then he rode ahead and advised Chief Curry (up ahead

near the Triple Underpass) what had just happened.

The Zapruder film doesn't show the Limo stop. It doesn't show Cheney and Jackson stop. And it doesn't show the motorcyclists pass the Limo.

There's no fixed chain of evidence which proves the Z film to be untainted.

What it depicts is contradicted by multiple eyewitnesses, including Cheney.

Should we trust an 8mm film which disappeared into the hands of CIA and Texas oil men, and was unscreened for years? Or should we believe the witnesses?

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