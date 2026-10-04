There is frequently excellent work featured on the Kennedys and King website led by researcher James DiEugenio, but a recent effort jumped out in terms of premise and endeavor.
In “Evaluating Claims of Zapruder Film Alteration,” the site’s webmaster, Craig Bouzarth, tackles one of the wedge issues in the ecosystem of JFK assassination research: whether Abraham Zapruder’s 8mm home movie was altered to hide the true nature of JFK’s killing.
Bouzarth says he’s been researching the topic since 2023:
I initially regarded alteration as the more likely explanation. After reviewing the principal arguments, conducting photographic experiments, examining higher-quality film materials, and studying the film’s early copying history, I reached the opposite conclusion: I have found no persuasive evidence that the surviving Zapruder film underwent the alleged content alteration, and I have found convincing technical reasons why it could not have been altered.
Those are two major statements.
We’re not taking sides in this debate at this moment. That’s partially because there’s a lot to digest, and partially because the analysis is quite technical in nature.
But we’re strongly suggesting you check out both installments — whether you think the extant Z film shows the assassination how it actually happened or not.
Part 1: Evaluating Claims of Zapruder Film Alteration: Technical and Historical Foundations
Part 2: Evaluating Claims of Zapruder Film Alteration: Line-Profile Analyses
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The national security state couldn't allow the public to see JFK's brains being blown out the back of his head.
According to Palamera (1992 - 59 witnesses: delay on Elm Street), 59 witnesses reported that JFK's limo stopped, slowed or decelerated prior to the fatal shot(s). The Zapruder film doesn't show this.
According to motorcycle rider Chaney's testimony he and motorcyclist Jackson stopped "for a few seconds" after the gunfire. Then he rode ahead and advised Chief Curry (up ahead
near the Triple Underpass) what had just happened.
The Zapruder film doesn't show the Limo stop. It doesn't show Cheney and Jackson stop. And it doesn't show the motorcyclists pass the Limo.
There's no fixed chain of evidence which proves the Z film to be untainted.
What it depicts is contradicted by multiple eyewitnesses, including Cheney.
Should we trust an 8mm film which disappeared into the hands of CIA and Texas oil men, and was unscreened for years? Or should we believe the witnesses?