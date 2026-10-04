Two annotated images of Abraham Zapruder’s home movie of the assassination of John F. Kennedy, as show in the recent “Evaluating Claims of Zapruder Film Alteration” series by Craig Bouzarth on the Kennedys and King website. (Credit: screen capture from Kennedys and King)

There is frequently excellent work featured on the Kennedys and King website led by researcher James DiEugenio, but a recent effort jumped out in terms of premise and endeavor.

In “Evaluating Claims of Zapruder Film Alteration,” the site’s webmaster, Craig Bouzarth, tackles one of the wedge issues in the ecosystem of JFK assassination research: whether Abraham Zapruder’s 8mm home movie was altered to hide the true nature of JFK’s killing.

Bouzarth says he’s been researching the topic since 2023:

I initially regarded alteration as the more likely explanation. After reviewing the principal arguments, conducting photographic experiments, examining higher-quality film materials, and studying the film’s early copying history, I reached the opposite conclusion: I have found no persuasive evidence that the surviving Zapruder film underwent the alleged content alteration, and I have found convincing technical reasons why it could not have been altered.

Those are two major statements.



We’re not taking sides in this debate at this moment. That’s partially because there’s a lot to digest, and partially because the analysis is quite technical in nature.

But we’re strongly suggesting you check out both installments — whether you think the extant Z film shows the assassination how it actually happened or not.

Part 1: Evaluating Claims of Zapruder Film Alteration: Technical and Historical Foundations

Part 2: Evaluating Claims of Zapruder Film Alteration: Line-Profile Analyses