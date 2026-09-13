25 years ago

A Washington Post graphic displays the connections of the 9/11 attackers. (Credit: The Washington Post)

The week started with Labor Day, a journey home from the beautiful Rocky Mountains, and then … memories of 9/11/2001 brought to mind the reality of “Forever Wars.”

I swore I wouldn’t, but as fellow media elders mulled the effect of the 25-years-ago terror attacks on our nation’s psyche, I felt compelled to recall my own experience.

Apart from the day of the attack itself — when, as we hear, “everything changed” — I am thinking of the above graphic that appeared in the Washington Post 17 days later.

The Page 1 story is found here: Hijackers Led Core Group: Suspects Left Trail of Movements In U.S. Through Licenses, Rentals. But the graphic sits in the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine here. For two weeks I gathered facts and dates about 17 men about whom we knew nothing on Sept. 11 and whose names were not released until Sept. 14. Graphics artist Bill Webster turned the re…