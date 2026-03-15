William E. “Bill” Kelly, Jr.,

A Farewell to Bill Kelly

Peter Voskamp wrote a story on the passing of William E. “Bill” Kelly Jr., a longtime JFK assassination researcher and one of the founders of the Coalition on Political Assassinations Conference known as COPA. Kelly’s own JFKcountercoup blog was a go-to source for those interested in incisive, fascinating information on the assassination.

Voskamp described Kelly’s life and wide interests, and included fond remembrances from fellow JFK researchers Dan Alcorn, Malcolm Blunt, Alan Dale, and Anthony Summers. Readers are continuing to add tributes in the comments.



Share

Fact-Checking Dark History

Exactly one month after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, former President Harry Truman published an op-ed piece in the Washington Post entitled “Limit CIA Role to Intelligence.” Truman, who had signed the CIA into existence in 1947, began by suggesting the time had come “to take another look at the purpose and operations of our Central Intelligence Agency.”

An anonymous YouTube channel called Dark History Explainer posted a recent video entitled “What Truman Knew About JFK’s Death That He Took to His Grave.” The video claimed that President Truman privately shared his suspicions of CIA culpability in JFK’s assassination with close associates. The Dark History Explainer provides zero documentary evidence to support its assertions.

After JFK was assassinated, President Harry S. Truman penned an op-ed questioning the CIA’s mission. (Credit: National Archives via Wikimedia Commons)

JFK Facts has written often about the importance of Truman’s public Washington Post column. It deserves attention because it shows Truman believed Kennedy’s assassination emanated from the CIA. It also deserves accurate reporting and historical analysis, not hallucinatory embellishment.

Lawrence Schnapf fact-checked the claims of the YouTube video for JFK Facts and found that it was filled with errors, not only discrediting its anonymous author but also tainting an important document with bogus claims. The post details at least seven key examples that are proven false. In the past five months, this anonymous YouTube “creator,” apparently assisted by artificial intelligence, has posted almost 50 videos on various history topics that I believe would take more time to debunk than to create.

JFK Facts will continue its fact-checks as well as posts on the topic “AI and JFK,” which you can follow here. We’ll also be discussing these issues on our regular Thursday evening subscriber discussions, as we did on Thursday, when Schnapf took questions on his post. Please subscribe and join us.



Share

Coming Monday

With the recent news about negotiations between Cuba and the U.S., analyst-lecturer Fernand Amandi and JFK Facts Editor Jefferson Morley will discuss the JFK-related documents that have been held in Cuba’s archives for decades. Could a rapprochement create an opportunity for these records to be disclosed?

Stay tuned.



