It was a short week, but the JFK assassination was still making news. It seems to me as if ex-CIA historian Tom Pearcy’s decision to come forward as the whistleblower who saw a secret assassination related record (which had never been turned over to the Assassination Records Review Board) has encouraged other sources to speak.

Following the Nov. 22 anniversary of the 1963 tragedy, an anticipated two-hour documentary from ABC News aired on primetime Monday night. So-called “Truth and Lies” provoked many reader comments on the state of mainstream media today. JFK Facts editor Jefferson Morley, who appeared (as did Oliver Stone and Jim DiEugenio) in the final ten minutes, wrote about the documentary’s failures:

The mission of the “Truth and Lies” documentary is to reassure people of the comforting but dubious idea that there was no malfeasance in JFK’s murder, to delay discussion of the malfeasance, and to obfuscate understanding of the abundant body of evidence that contradicts ABC News’ preferred (but quite outdated) theory of November 22.

Larry Schnapf hosted JFK Facts’ weekly free-for-all Thursday evening discussion on the topic. Larry’s invitation stated:

While we have much to be thankful for this year in light of all the assassination related files finally disclosed in full — and a declassification process that’s still happening — many of you have expressed dismay and disappointment at the network TV documentary “Truth and Lies: Who Killed JFK?” which aired on Monday on ABC.

Where Are William Manchester’s interviews?

The Manchester interviews were conducted in 1964 and 1965 by journalist/historian William Manchester, who spoke with his good friend Jacqueline Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy five times for his book, “The Death of a President” (Manchester had four sessions with Jackie, one with Bobby). The First Lady hoped Manchester’s book would be the definitive account of her husband’s assassination. Why isn’t the Manchester material in the public record?

Read about five secret JFK records that will probably require legislation to be seen publicly before January 17, 2067.

The newly released Russia JFK Dossier sends a message

According to Morley, the Manchester interviews are of interest because Robert and Jackie Kennedy disbelieved the official story that JFK was killed by a “lone gunman.” A previously unseen Russian government memo, found in the recently released Russian government dossier on JFK’s assassination, shows that RFK and Jackie’s friend William Walton told Russian journalist Georgi Bolshakov of RFK’s belief that JFK was the victim of a “major political conspiracy.”

But the Russian document has meaning to today’s geopolitical situation as well, said Mark Medish, former director, Russian affairs for the National Security Council, in a JFK Facts podcast.

FYI: JFK Facts is still translating, verifying, and analyzing what the Russian dossier tells us about the assassination of JFK. We will be reporting our findings soon.





As I said, the recently declassified JFK records and the search for records that remain secret or hidden showed up in news coverage this week.

The American Conservative stated:

Overshadowed by the recent revelations in the Epstein files, the 62nd anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination came and went with little notice. Yet new documents relating to that still-unsolved murder—released only recently by the Trump administration—deserve far more scrutiny than they have received from corporate media.

In its reporting on “Why Is the Establishment Ignoring the Recently Declassified JFK Files?” the publication goes on to engage with a theory now popular on the “mainstream media” alternative X(formerly Twitter) relating to Israel’s possible involvement in the assassination.

Gabbard’s ‘hunters’

Reuters reported on a startling and previously unknown April raid in “How Gabbard’s ‘hunters’ pounced on secret CIA warehouse for Kennedy files.”

The officials arrived at the secret CIA archival facility in the Washington area one morning in early April. Their mission: to seize still-classified CIA files on the assassinations of Robert F. Kennedy, John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

The team pulled up in their vehicles unannounced, catching the spy agency off-guard, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

And Washington Post columnist and best selling novelist David Ignatius is catching fire in the comments (1,000 and counting) for his latest column “50 years ago, he saw a startling document in the JFK file. Where is it now?” in which a former Senate investigator revealed seeing in 1976 a document that said “the Mexican government had investigated Kennedy’s assassination and concluded Cuba was responsible.”

