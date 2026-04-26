In blurry CCTV video footage posted by President Donald Trump to his Truth Social account, Cole Allen (lower right) can be seen running past armed guards near the entrance to the ballroom of the Washington Hilton. ( Credit: Donald Trump/Truth Social)

The Big Event

This week, JFK Facts reporters and subscribers were deep into the controversy surrounding some elusive footage of the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy when the current president posted a video of his own attempted assassination. And a C-SPAN audience could watch live as chaos erupted in the Washington Hilton ballroom.

Here’s a screenshot from the C-SPAN video, showing the moment (at 8:34 p.m.) when the Secret Service appeared on the dais to hustle the President, the First Lady and other administration officials off to safety:

I’ll note that the security force left the journalists in the possible line of fire.



Will the footage from the many cameras at this event some day become contested evidence at a trial of alleged “lone gunman” Cole Thomas Allen (sooner) or controversial evidence in an alleged conspiracy (later, and much later)?



JFK Facts Editor Jefferson Morley jumped into the breaking news this morning. His instincts, honed as a foreign editor at washingtonpost.com, took him to coverage of the event in international news.

In Europe, Le Monde says the incident was “meticulously staged,” which is less an account of what happened than an observation that assassination attempts are now an American motif, a drama efficiently transmuted from history to cinema to social media to propaganda to political action.

Across X (formerly Twitter), the “staged assassination” meme is already going viral. I submit that these videos will be clipped, played in slo-mo, and adjusted by artificial intelligence — until after some decades they are investigated for authenticity.

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Mountain, Molehill or Mosquito Bite?

Before this interruption from April 2026 in Washington, D.C., the topic of footage taken by NBC News cameraman Dave Wiegman on Nov. 22, 1963, was under scrutiny. The film captures images of Dealey Plaza in Dallas in the moments after gunshots were fired at President Kennedy’s motorcade. Some people say that the Wiegman film captures Lee Harvey Oswald watching the president pass and thus proves he did not shoot JFK.

Morley attempted to clear up a spurious dispute over an early-generation copy of the Wiegman film (NBC News can’t find the original celluloid) — and whether the copy has been shared by its owner, JFK film archivist Robert Groden, or not. The argument, which Morley calls “a molehill out of a mosquito bite,” has been conducted via podcast and social media comments. That’s a sign of our times.

The film was discussed on a recent JFK Live weekly event. The recording below is time-stamped for the pertinent questions:

9:15: Will the Wiegman film exonerate Oswald?

16:20: Film Expert: “A 4K scan will make a huge difference”

You can watch here:

On the Podcast

This week, JFK Live had a guest speaker, researcher Rene LeRoux, who gave a presentation on “The Corsicans.” CIA assassinations chief William Harvey reputedly had a penchant for recruiting from among the natives of Corsica, the French island situated just north of Italy’s Sardinia. Harvey was even located in Sardinia when JFK was killed.

LeRoux spoke about such suspect Corsican figures as Jean Souètre, Lucien Sarti, Christian David, Antoine Guérini, Rene Mondoloni, Michel Nicoli, Lucien Conein, and Michel Victor Mertz (alias Michel Roux). All have been linked in some way to the assassination. The episode has not yet been posted, but will be soon.

And Another

JFK Facts recommends a new podcast episode of “The Ciphered Past,” where hosts Tim Gardner and Eli Frame sat down with attorneys and JFK researchers Andrew Iler and Mark Adamczyk to discuss the law mandating the release of JFK files — which has faced constant opposition from 1992 to the present.

According to the hosts, “Despite decades of legislation demanding full disclosure, critical records remain hidden, mismanaged, or unaccounted for — raising serious questions about the integrity of the system itself.”

Tweet of the Week

In an on-the-spot interview with Fox News, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt used the metaphor that there would be “some shots fired” during the Correspondents’ Dinner shortly to begin. As we now know, shots really were fired. This was surely no more than an unlucky choice of words, but it’s still inadvertently accurate commentary on gun violence in America. In that spirit, we thought the conspiratorial Shadow of Ezra account’s post deserved the honors this week. Watch the clip here.