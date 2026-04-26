JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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Anti-war leftist's avatar
Anti-war leftist
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OMG. CBS has a new series called CIA.

Imagine if it was really about all the horrendous things the CIA has actually done. That would be a show the American people deserve to see.

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