The album cover for Vaughn Meader’s “The First Family”

AI Impersonates JFK for Laughs

JFK Facts’ Peter Voskamp wrote about a brief video depicting an AI version of President John F. Kennedy as a stand-up comic riffing on who might have been behind his murder. The faked JFK riffs — with that recognizable Boston accent:

People still argue about who killed me — CIA, mob, second shooter. It’s like the biggest group project in history where no one wants credit.

Fake laughter.

Voskamp says the video is in keeping with how many feel about the assassination and points to the Bob Dylan interpretation in his 2020 song, “Murder Most Foul.”

“Greatest magic trick ever under the sun/ Perfectly executed, skillfully done.”

On seeing this 10 seconds of AI stand-up, I can’t keep from thinking of a real comic who took his dead-on impersonation of JFK to the heights — and then fell to the depths.

As a kid we played and replayed the 33⅓ vinyl record, “The First Family,” and laughed as a family to the vocal impe…