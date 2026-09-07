Watch the video of the presentation at the link below.

FBI Most Wanted by JFK Researcher

I missed Bill Simpich’s June presentation to JFK Live participants (you can watch it here) and — WOW! — I am grateful that its contents are documented in a story that published this week.

Personally, I was surprised but not shocked at the number of FBI informants represented within the small Texas Communist Party in the late 1950s to early 1960s. In Queens, where I grew up, at least one figure within the CPUSA and the neighborhood’s “fellow travelers” turned out to be a major FBI informant — revealed in David Garrow’s “The FBI and Martin Luther King, Jr.: From ‘Solo’ to Memphis” (1981). Jack Childs, a neighbor and “comrade” in Sunnyside, was bound to his brother Morris as “Operation Solo.”

Tim Weiner followed the trail of documents in his 2012 book, “Enemies: A History of the FBI.” You can read highlights from the Operation Solo files — which when finally declassified in 2011/2012 numbered “more th…