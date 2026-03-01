Left: Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), a member of the House Oversight Committee who has asked the CIA for its files on Jeffrey Epstein, in November 2023. (Credit: Anna Moneymaker/South Carolina Daily Gazette). Right: Jeffrey Epstein in an image the FBI seized from his Manhattan residence in 2019. (Credit: FBI)

News from a new war on Iran, hunts through the released Epstein files and more fingers pointed at Israel have been making my head spin this week. The U.S.-Israel attack on Iran yesterday did not make it into JFK Facts in time for this deadline, but on Monday JFK Facts Editor Jefferson Morley will start a new week writing on a strategy for peace. I also want to thank the female subscribers who sent me comments on last week’s newsletter. I will be in touch with you soon.

Carlson, Huckabee, and the CIA’s Zionist

Morley wrote about Tucker Carlson’s Feb. 19 interview with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, predicting the joint U.S.-Israel attack on Iran yesterday and its goal of regime change. Morley recalled that the U.S.-Israel dynamic is rooted, at least in part, in the strategic relationship between the CIA and the Israeli security services that was first forged by James Angleton in the 1950s. You don’t need to watch Carlson and Huckabee to find out about the connections of Angleton, Israel, and JFK’s assassination.

Glimpses from the Epstein Files

A one-sentence email from former Obama White House attorney Kathryn Ruemmler to her business associate Jeffrey Epstein in 2015 intrigued Morley. A CIA medal?Connecting the dots revealed in the files, Morley wrote:

Understanding Jeffrey Epstein is a lesson in contemporary geopolitics. … The January 2015 email from Ruemmler to Epstein is, for me, perhaps the most interesting Epstein document to emerge in the avalanche of recents disclosures, precisely because it concerns not sex, but secret power; not Lolita, but Langley.

Also: Morley recommended James DiEugenio’s provocative take on Noam Chomsky as revealed in newly released Epstein documents.

JFK Facts will have more to say on the Epstein files in the days to come.

Yes, It’s Schlossberg Again

Not for Tweet of the Week this time, but a look at what now seems a serious run for Congress by an unserious Kennedy scion, JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg. Peter Voskamp wrote about a notable endorsement for the social media bad-boy who is facing 14 opponents — eight Democrats and six Republicans in the race to replace N.Y. Congressman Jerrold Nadler. Schlossberg has so far amassed approximately $600,000 in campaign donations, according to the Federal Election Commission.

It should be noted that he has vocally and publicly opposed the declassification of records related to the assassination of his maternal grandfather.

Tweet … um … Instagram Post of the Week

