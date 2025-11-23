Over the past week at JFK Facts, we were excited to watch Jefferson Morley speak with the CIA whistleblower Morley wrote about at length in 2024 while retaining the source’s anonymity. In a story that published on Wednesday, Marc Caputo of Axios revealed the identity of Thomas L. Pearcy, now a history professor at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania.

Pearcy was a CIA contractor at the time he made his discovery of an assassination-related record that had never been turned over to the Assassination Records Review Board (ARRB) in compliance with the JFK Records Act of 1992. JFK Facts reported on the story in summer of last year.

The document, a nearly 50-page CIA Inspector General’s report, included “a memo from a CIA official who boasted on Aug. 23, 1978, about how he and two others from the agency had misled Robert Blakey,” chief counsel for the House Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA).

Chad Nagle described the breaking news event and the importance of the still-to-be-released (we hope!) document.

Morley spoke to Pearcy at length about the discovery and his choice to come forward as the whistleblower. Pearcy’s students at Slippery Rock College questioned Morley and Pearcy on the historical relevance of the document and about Pearcy’s decision to reveal himself to the class and the public.

Watch Morley speak with Pearcy at the link below.

Elders Remember Nov. 22, 1963

I can say “elders” because I am one of them. I chose from many responses from readers who shared memories of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination and funeral. This year, there were stories from readers who recounted watching from abroad as the events unfolded. In Belgium, England and Scotland, the assassination and immediate aftermath made a lasting impression.

Previously, in November 1963

Ex-Marine Lee Harvey Oswald visited the FBI office in Dallas and left a note complaining that agent James Hosty was harassing his Russian-born wife Marina.

Seven days later, President Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, and Oswald was arrested for the crime. After Oswald was killed in police custody, the special agent in charge of the Dallas office, Gordon Shanklin, ordered Hosty to destroy the note.

It’s part of a Trail of Destruction of assassination-related records.

