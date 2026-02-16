Quicker Than the Brain

In April 1953, Sidney Gottlieb, chief chemist in the Agency’s Technical Services Division, contacted John Mulholland, one of America’s most popular magicians. It was Gottlieb’s job to support the CIA’s covert operators with the techniques that would enable them to dupe the unsuspecting, kill the undeserving, and change the world for the better. (You may recall Gottlieb described in Stephen Kinser’s book title as “Poisoner in Chief: Sidney Gottlieb and the CIA Search for Mind Control.”)

Mulholland was paid $3,000 out of the CIA’s budget for developing “mind control” techniques. To the accountants, Mulholland’s 100-page opus, titled “C.I.A. Manual of Trickery and Deception,” was known as MKULTRA Subproject Number 4.

Magic and covert action, Gottlieb understood, shared not just technique, but psychology, the science of thought and deception, the art of influencing choices and perceptions of other persons. From Mulholland, Gottlieb absorbed the counterintuitive idea that physical trickery was not the key to espionage tradecraft.

“A trick,” Mulholland preached to the spooks, “does not fool the eye but fools the brain.”

All copies of Mulholland’s spy manual were thought to have vanished in the MKULTRA paper massacre. Its existence was only learned of in a magic magazine article published in 2001, and confirmed in a biography of Mulholland, published in 2008. The manual of deception only surfaced in 2009 when intelligence historian H. Keith Melton obtained a copy from an unidentified source and published it as a book.

JFK Facts Editor Jefferson Morley has come to believe this unusual document is critical to piercing the intermittent fog of misinformation, disinformation, and conspiracy theories that surround the JFK story and seeing more clearly what actually happened on Nov. 22, 1963.

David Sanchez Morales Redux

From Jan. 7 to Feb. 4, with invaluable help from researcher David Boylan, Larry Hancock and Chad Nagle produced five weekly installments on CIA officer David Sanchez Morales, who once ran all operations at the Agency’s sprawling Miami station, known as JMWAVE. Morales had also, while still working for the CIA, boasted of complicity in President Kennedy’s murder a decade after the crime.

Read the wrap-up, and more about JFK Facts’ efforts to obtain the release of more CIA records on a top secret program codenamed AMWORLD, which involved operatives closely linked to David Morales. The aggressive attempt to link Lee Harvey Oswald to Castro immediately after the assassination emanated from Miami, New Orleans and Mexico City — bases of operation for Morales associates Tony Sforza, Emilio Rodriguez and David Atlee Phillips, respectively. We seek AMWORLD operational files and travel records for these CIA men.

A Pool for Assassination Camp

A recent JFK Facts article identified Air Force Col. Jack C. Ledford as the secret funding source for William K. Harvey’s ZRRIFLE assassination program in the early 1960s. Documents recently found on the Agency’s FOIA website and in the new JFK files illuminate the role Ledford played in Harvey’s assassination-related activities in 1963. The new records show that Ledford had the ability to divert money to facilitate both small and large financial transactions.

In March 1963, Ledford redirected up to $5,000 from an airborne reconnaissance program to pay for the construction of a swimming pool at the CIA’s secret training facility in Virginia, known as Camp Peary.

“Each Headquarters visitor to the area has returned with a strong endorsement of a swimming pool to offset the loneliness and lack of things to do at this area,” Ledford wrote in a memo.

What else was going on at the facility known as The Farm? Read Jack Reid’s dive into financial records and his plea for more disclosure.

Released Without Fanfare

More than 11,000 pages of JFK records were released by the National Archives on January 30. These documents are now online and searchable at the Mary Ferrell Foundation web site. The document release included the (mostly) unredacted history of the CIA’s Mexico City station.

From the MLK Hearing on Capitol Hill

Stuart Wexler, expert on the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., testified to the House Task Force on Declassification of Federal Secrets. The video of his testimony about declassifying the MLK records is now available, as is the transcript.

Tweet of the Week

