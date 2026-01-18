President John F. Kennedy (right) shakes hands with Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev outside the Union Embassy in Vienna, Austria, on June 4, 1961. Premier Khrushchev's interpreter, Viktor Sukhodrev, stands on the far left, and Soviet Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrei Gromyko is partially visible behind Khrushchev. Other persons are unidentified. (Credit: United States Information Service. Kennedy Family Collection. KFC5415P. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston)

JFK Facts posted second installments in our two ongoing series: David Morales Deep Dive, and Russia’s JFK Dossier. I hope you are following JFK Facts’ 2026 resolution to publish more deep-dive reporting from the new JFK files, plus high-level discussion of the state of the JFK case and its implications for a divided America.

Recall that one year ago this week, President Trump issued his executive order (EO) on “Declassification of Records Concerning the Assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”

FYI: The House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets anticipates a hearing on Declassified MLK Records: What They Reveal and Why They Matter to be held at 10 a.m. EST Thursday, Jan. 22.

David Morales — Part 2

The story of CIA officer David Morales continued. Chad Nagle and Larry Hancock described Morales’ early career, from his service in the U.S. Army, training in counterintelligence work, and recruitment by the CIA for a role requiring cryptographic clearance — access to highly sensitive national security information, including secret codes, keys, and encryption methods. When Morales received crypto clearance in Germany, he was only 24 years old.

This week’s episode takes Morales from the post-war Berlin station to the CIA operation in Guatemala (cryptonym: PBSUCCESS) to overthrow elected reformer Jacobo Arbenz and replace him with military dictator Carlos Castillo Armas, and later to Havana, where in 1959 the Cuban authorities issued an arrest warrant for Morales and six others suspected of involvement in the deaths of two people.

Back in the U.S., Morales quickly assumed an organizational role in the CIA’s Cuban operations and began assembling key elements of a regime to replace Fidel Castro, designing the “principal group” of exiles — bearing the cryptonym AMOT — intended to form the leadership of Cuba’s post-Castro intelligence services.

The series continues on Wednesday.

Russia’s JFK Dossier — Part 2

JFK Facts’ exclusive translations of the newly released Russian government dossier on the assassination of JFK, entitled “The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy and Soviet-American Relations,” includes an extensively footnoted analytical article summarizing the contents. The author, Andrei Artizov, is deputy chairman of the editorial board and also serves as head of Russia’s federal archival agency, Rosarkhiv. (The entire original Russian language dossier is now available on the National Archives website.)

In this introduction to the document provided to Rep. Anna Paulina Luna on Oct. 14, Artizov editorializes about the JFK assassination dossier to the extent of touting the resolution of differences between ideological enemies in times of perceived crisis, in this case at the height of Cold War nuclear tensions. The unstated analogy of that episode with the current U.S.-Russian standoff over Ukraine is palpable.

Off the Path

Jefferson Morley stepped aside from focus on “just the (JFK) facts, ma’am” to write about the history of extra-constitutional violence, resulting in (unexpected?) scores of reader comments and (a few) threats to unsubscribe. OK then, as I’d favor less slinging of McCarthyesque mud, guys.

We crossposted author Sarah Kendzior’s holiday road trip to Dallas where Dealey Plaza’s “X marks the spot where the modern American downfall began.” Between St. Louis and Dallas, she traced the Trail of Tears, imagined the conquistadors’ retreat, and entered the cavernous space of a solitary bat. Read The Invaders in Sarah Kendzior’s Newletter.

