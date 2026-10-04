T25 Report of Psychiatric Examination of Jack Ruby by Dr. Louis Jolyon West, https://emuseum.jfk.org/objects/21745/t25-report-of-psychiatric-examination-of-jack-ruby-by-dr-lo?ctx=c092f7f4ac446dc2c16ebd8f6d99d41d0cd06b37&idx=1

JFK Facts’ Chad Nagle recommends the recent series from Jeff Crudele’s “JFK: The Enduring Secret” podcast. It’s a 28-part(!) miniseries on Jack Ruby, the Mob-linked Dallas nightclub owner who shot Lee Harvey Oswald to death in the basement of a police station on the morning of Nov. 24, 1963, in front of a swarm of cops and reporters, on live television. Or, you can skip to the final two episodes concerning psychiatrist, Dr. Louis Jolyon “Jolly” West, and his relationship to the JFK assassination. West, as we’ve reported previously, was contracted by the CIA under its MKULTRA mind-control program in the early 1950s.

Defense attorney Hubert Winston Smith, a Texas lawyer with a medical degree, was representing Ruby on his appeal of the March 1964 death sentence for Oswald’s murder. In April 1964, Smith asked West to come to Dallas and examine Ruby in jail. Smith wanted West to determine “whether further study might recover what was in Jack Ruby’s mind, right at the moment that he shot Lee Harvey Oswald.”

By the time West arrived at the prison where Ruby at Smith’s invitation on the morning of April 26, 1964, Ruby had already tried to kill himself only hours earlier. On the night of April 25, Ruby “ran headfirst into the wall of his cell,” Crudele explains. “When that did not work, he tried to tear his prison uniform into pieces in order to make a noose.”

West examined Ruby for a total of two and a half hours over two separate days.

In a letter delivered to the Chief Justice Earl Warren in June attaching his report on Ruby, West explained that an examination of Ruby using sodium pentothal or hypnosis would be futile. The prisoner was suffering from terrifying visual and auditory hallucinations. He had a fixed stare and dilated pupils, had tried to hide under his jail bunk during West’s visit, and refused to believe West when he told him none of the things he was imagining were really happening. Ruby even looked like he might lunge at the doctor a few times, West wrote.

Then, as Crudele notes, West wrote a mysterious sentence near the end of his report:

Some material pertinent to his shooting of Oswald was elicited, but is not included in this report.

As Crudele often says: Imagine that.

Read the full post here.



The Scientific Method

On James DiEugenio’s deep-research Kennedys and King website, the stories are often multi-part dives into complex issues of JFK-focused investigation, and here’s a good one.

In “Evaluating Claims of Zapruder Film Alteration,” the site’s webmaster, Craig Bouzarth, tackles one of the wedge issues in the ecosystem of JFK assassination research: whether Abraham Zapruder’s 8-mm home movie was altered to hide the true nature of JFK’s killing. And the results were a surprise to the researcher who finds, quoting Carl Sagan: “Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.”

Yes, it’s complicated.



On This Day or That Day

Chad Nagle does it again. He must have a calendar of … ON THIS DAY… [in JFK arcana].

In this case, on this day was Thursday. Nagle recalled October 1 as the day in 1963 when [an UNLIKELY] “Lee Oswald” called the Soviet Embassy in Mexico City to remind them that he wanted to give them his address. Who calls the KGB to offer information? Guess who else was on the line when the [LIKELY] impostor tried his lousy Russian language skills on the USSR’s spy line? Of course, the CIA — via its LIENVOY listening operation. Seems like spy vs. spy, in its most ludicrous Peter-Sellers-as-Inspector-Clouseau mode.

And what happened to that tape? The Cold War comedy plunges a decade ahead into “Mission Impossible” as the tape self-destructs in the hands of spy chief James Angleton.

As per usual, Nagle’s “On This Day” feature served as a table-setter for that night’s JFK Live conversation. Join us again on Thursday for the weekly open discussion with host Larry Schnapf and — maybe — a guest with insight on the JFK movie of November 2026, appropriated titled “November 1963.” Something to mark on your calendar.

The link to join is here.