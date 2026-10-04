JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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Truthbird's avatar
Truthbird
Oct 5

Who does not believe that Jack Ruby was "MKULTRAd" while he was being held in jail after murdering Lee Harvey Oswald? If it is really true that he became psychotic, that is the reason. Personally, I can't bring myself to believe a single word Dr. West wrote.

Dorothy Kilgallen interviewed Jack Ruby at his trial. She was the only reporter who was allowed to do so, and it was only because Ruby himself requested that he be allowed to speak with her.

She did not believe the propaganda that had been disseminated about Ruby's psychosis. All of her voluminous notes for her intended book about JFK's assassination were stolen by spooks / federal agents / Mafia criminals from the house she lived in, a few hours after Ron Pataki murdered her. So we have no idea what Jack Ruby told her, nor anything else she'd researched painstakingly and diligently, and had planned to publish.

She was both brave and catastrophically naive. One of her theoretical "friends" was a mafioso by the name of Frank Costello. She naively believed she could be friends with him (and even gladly accept extremely expensive, massively gaudy diamond jewelry from him) with no repercussions! She ought to have known better. She was too enamored of glamour and celebrity to be able to see that she was being set up for murder by the man the Mafia sent to honey-pot her. She fell for Ron Pataki hook, line, and sinker, to her untimely, hideous, ugly death. Part of the ugliness surrounding her death is her absurd innocence about what was going on. There was no excuse for a seasoned journalist to have been so innocent.

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