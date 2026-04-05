JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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Diane Schumacher's avatar
Diane Schumacher
11h

I would like to join the women's group. Most nights work for me at 4 or 5 Pacific Time. Thanks

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Greg Dawson's avatar
Greg Dawson
42m

It constantly amazes me that logical hypothesis is discounted as opposed to the Warren Report fiction. There is still a strong backdrop of protectors of the false narrative. Take one key "fact": Every doctor who saw the President in the emergency room at Parkland said 1) The shot through Kennedy's throat was an entry would. 2) There was a "gaping hole" in the back of Kennedy's head that could only have come from a shot from the front. 3) There was a small entry hole in Kennedy's forehead that supported the frontal shot. These are "facts"!. Everything from this point is possible. I have one question for all: If this is a fact, what organization could cover somehting this dramatic up?

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