Evelyn Lincoln, left, in her White House office with President John F. Kennedy on November 14, 1961 (Credit: Robert Knudsen/JFK Library)

I know you have now seen these photos of President Kennedy and his loyal personal secretary Evelyn Lincoln several times in recent days. Me, too.

JFK Facts Editor Jefferson Morley set off the fireworks with his March 27 reporting on what he found on his trip to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, where he perused dozen of boxes of documents in a largely undigitized collection of Lincoln’s personal papers.

In an unpublished memoir,Lincoln opined about the death of the president.

The link above will take you to the manuscript of the unpublished memoir, which was made public without fanfare by the JFK Library last year. And from the finding aid you can also read the digitized portions of the collection, including JFK’s calendars of appointments, and some of Lincoln’s steno notebooks (good luck!).

I wrote about the story “EXCLUSIVE: JFK’s Secretary Called His Assassination a ‘Professional Political Murder’” in last week’s newsletter.

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Pay No Attention to the [wo]man Behind the Curtain



This week at JFK Facts was all about the response to that story, which arrived streaming into our Substack comments and flying around X (formerly Twitter). The positive comments are appreciated, and the negative comments … well, more below. The Thursday weekly JFK Facts Live for subscribers, hosted by Lawrence Schnapf and Chad Nagle, also continued the discussion.

John Simkin, founder of the respected Spartacus Educational website, contributed a piece concerning Lincoln’s known views about JFK’s assassination, as published in her two books, and in interviews over the years. Simkin focused in particular on JFK’s attitude toward Vice President Lyndon Johnson. He argued:

All she has done in her unpublished memo is to list all of JFK’s enemies. However, she provides no evidence that any of these people were responsible for his death. Therefore, her memoir is not relevant to any serious investigation into the assassination.

Or is it, really, “This, in fact, is not new information.”?



Morley on Morley and His Critics

JFK’s Facts’ publication of Lincoln’s Addenda on the assassination of JFK touched some kind of nerve. What President Kennedy’s personal secretary wrote about his violent death in an unpublished memoir provoked a story in the global tabloid, the U.K. Daily Mail, the aforementioned commentary from Simkin, a note from Gerald Posner, an outburst of impassioned comments, and posting of other Lincoln material, all of which served to underscore her importance as a JFK witness.

So JFK Facts’ Morley returned with a response to the responses. His piece on Friday included the critical comments, along with his critique of the critics and a routine he calls “dancing The Not Proven/Old News Two-Step.” It’s like an old time vaudeville act or, going back even further in theater history, a Shakespearean plot twist.

Evelyn Lincoln. November 14, 1961 (Credit: Robert Knudsen/JFK Library)

While leaving out the word describing the reason for dismissing Lincoln’s views as irrelevant, Morley shows the reasons for doing the opposite:

… the Addenda shows us that she had access to the nuances of JFK’s hopes, doubt, fears, passions, suspicions, ambitions, and plans. She lived in his mental, emotional, and political universe. She inhabited his thoughts. The point is both obvious and subtle, which is to say, profound: She thought like JFK.

For his response to the critics of JFK Facts’ (or any publications’?) paywall, read the piece. Or, as Morley wrote:

(On the other hand, if you insist it is your god-given constitutional right to read Lincoln’s Addenda for free, click here. Nobody’s gatekeeping you on this site.)



Let’s Get Together, Yeah Yeah Yeah

I missed Women’s History Month, but the Lincoln discussion is prompting me to renew my proposal for a “Women of JFK Facts” get-together. It seems to me that a good start could be reading the Lincoln Addenda and talking about it.

Other possible topics: Marina Oswald Porter, Debbie Rotundo Harrison, Greta Goyenechea, and so much more!

Let me know in the comments below if you would join, and what would be a convenient time for a Zoom call.

Thank you to Kathleen, Susan, Erin, and Ruth for your interest.



Tweet of the Week

We much appreciated this tweet from Libby Handros, producer of the documentary series “Four Died Trying.”