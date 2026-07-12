Source: Washington Post, April 10, 1977, p.29

RIP, John Stockwell

JFK Facts noted the death in June of CIA dissident John Stockwell, who worked for the Agency from 1964 until his resignation in 1977. An obituary at the website of FAIR (Fairness & Accuracy in Reporting) says he was stationed in Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo), Vietnam, and Angola, eventually quitting the CIA in disgust over the “brutal mass killing by US proxies.”

His letter of resignation was published in the Washington Post on April 10, 1977.

Having received the Intelligence Medal of Merit for his service, Stockwell later testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Agency abuses in 1978, on the eve of publishing a best-selling exposé entitled “In Search of Enemies.” The book prompted the CIA to sue him successfully for “not submitting to agency censorship.”

Chad Nagle reported that in a 3½-minute uncredited video posted to the C-SPAN website and time-stamped Dec. 27, 1989, Stockwell briefly lays out his theory of the assassination of President Kennedy with the accusation: “This was nothing less than a coup d’etat.”

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Tweet of the Week

Quoted in an Look magazine interview that published 60 years ago today, fired CIA man and Warren Commission member Allen Dulles expressed dismay that critics of the official Oswald-Did-It-Alone theory weren’t able to “name names” of additional assassins.

We’ll concur with this post by the folks at The JFK Assassination Board. Seems more like his job.