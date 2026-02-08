Top front-page headline of The Washington Post on Nov. 23, 1963, noting “Body Flown Back Here” from Dallas. (Credit: Washington Post)

Closing the five-part series on CIA officer David Sanchez Morales, who boasted of complicity in JFK’s murder 10 years after the assassination, Chad Nagle and Larry Hancock followed later aspects of Morales’ mysterious and deadly career. After President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, Morales continued his exploits. In retirement, he may have talked too much.

Publicly available information on Morales’ activities and operations as a CIA officer from 1965-1975 is scant and vague. Hancock and Nagle pieced together clues from documents, interviews, and books to follow Morales from Miami to Laos, Vietnam, and Latin America, noting the locations and timely connections to intelligence collection, insurgency, and assassination missions.

What we know is that Morales operated widely in Latin America after JFK’s death, across countries such as Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Brazil, and Argentina from 1971-1975. That period coincided with an era of death squads, when the respective military leaders in these countries targeted left-wing dissidents and executed them by the thousands.

That official records on this senior CIA operative’s illustrious career are so scarce in the JFK Collection is bewildering. Given Morales’ incriminating remarks in 1973 about JFK’s death, a wider range of documents about him should qualify as “assassination related” under the JFK Act.

Kudos to Chad and Larry for the series!

To put it all together, read: Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 ]

AI Adventures in the Russian JFK Dossier

Chad Nagle continued to dive into the dossier on the JFK assassination that the Russian Embassy delivered to the office of Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), chair of the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets. As AI chatbots are all the rage, he decided to find out what AI could do to assist.

The documents in question are related to Bertrand Russell, the English mathematician, logician, philosopher, and vocal critic of totalitarianism, including its Stalinist variety.

Three documents — numbered 74, 75 and 76 — concern the Nobel laureate’s request to see the Soviet file on accused assassin Lee Harvey Oswald, who resided in the USSR from October 1959 to May 1962 and was heavily surveilled by Soviet intelligence.

According to the Russian JFK dossier, Russell wrote to Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev in the summer of 1964. He requested the information on accused assassin Oswald that the Soviets had provided to the U.S. government.

Yet, if we are to believe the top AI engines, Russell never wrote to Khrushchev at all. Follow the prompts and the responses.

The Washington Post Founders on the Amazon

JFK Facts editor Jefferson Morley has history with the Washington Post. (As do I, having toiled for 14 years as a researcher and librarian in that newsroom.) Morley’s history goes back to the beginning of the Post’s era in the 1930s, when his grandfather, in partnership with Eugene Meyer, established the Post as “an independent newspaper,” meaning an engaged participant in public life.

The Post pursued that goal fallibly for 90 years, Morley writes, and Jeff Bezos just abandoned it.

Morley writes:

A newspaper is more than the sum of its editorials and its mistakes. The Post also served as an indispensable source of information to Congress, the people of DC, and the greater metropolitan area — to that American entity that has now gone missing, a public. A people who are not also a public (a gathering of citizens) and don’t have a common set of facts (the prerequisite for self-government) are vulnerable to anti-democratic scoundrels, as we are learning daily.



On Thursday evening, Morley led the JFK Facts weekly Zoom meeting with a eulogy to the Post, followed by the usual freewheeling discussion, this time focused on David Morales and records on him that JFK researchers would still like to see. Watch the video at the link below.

Tweet of the Week

On Wednesday, the popular X account @TheCInesthetic reminded us of the power of Oliver Stone’s 1991 epic, “JFK.” Answering its own question — “What’s a long movie that earns every minute of its runtime?” — it used a clip from the famous courtroom scene debunking the preposterous Single Bullet Theory. As monitors of JFK in the movies, we thought it deserved the honors this week.