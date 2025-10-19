Lee Harvey Oswald’s Soviet residency permit issued under the supervision of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (Credit: Embassy of Russia)

This week witnessed noteworthy international cooperation in obtaining documents relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), chair of the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, released a 350-page dossier from the Russian government about JFK’s assassination.

On October 14, Rep. Luna posted to her X account that she had “received a hard copy of the report on JFK’s assassination from the Ambassador of Russia” and would “begin uploading as soon as we can.”

Because the National Archives was unable to facilitate disclosure due to the ongoing government shutdown, Rep. Luna’s office asked JFK Facts to make the document available to the public. In a spirit of public service, we did so.

The Russian government dossier is a loose-leaf binder of 350 pages, mostly dating from 1959 to 1964, covering the period from when Lee Harvey Oswald defected to the U.S.S.R. to the period of the Warren Commission investigation in 1964.

Here it is:

Russian JFK Dossier 10-15-2025

Of course, the dossier consists of documents in the Russian language, in Cyrillic text. I’ve seen numerous members of online JFK communities uploading the documents to artificial intelligence programs for translation. Here at JFK Facts, a team of Russian translators is assessing the authenticity and significance of the document(s). We trust others will do the same.

A sample of coverage of the document’s release in the media is shown below.

JFK Facts’ first look at the Russian (or more likely Soviet) file is here. JFK Facts will be following the releas, and posting translations of its chapters in upcoming posts.

Midnight train to Moscow

In October 1959, Bill Trousdale was 29-year-old Ph.D student at the University of Michigan, planning to study the archeology of southwestern Afghanistan. He travelled from the United States to Helsinki, Finland, where he caught a night train for Moscow.

On October 15, 1959, he recorded his journey.

“Shared large comfortable compartment with Lee Oswald, a young Texan just out of the Marines on way to study philosophy in Switzerland via Russia for five days,” he wrote in his journal. “He’s going on to Moscow tonight.”

More on this trip, recorded contemporaneously in Trousdale’s journal, and the questions it provokes, can be found here.

Watch JFK Facts Live Conversations with Experts

Chad Nagle and Jeff Morley spoke with JFK Facts contributor Jack Reid about his story on Bill Harvey’s fake travel documents. Jack also wrote a followup story on Harvey’s FAA dcoument. You can watch the conversation on the JFK Facts YouTube channel or click below.

In another interesting conversation, JFK Facts Live hosts Nagle and Larry Schnapf spoke with David Mantik, M.D., Ph.D., the radiation oncologist and biophysicist well known to JFK researchers for his close examination of the medical evidence in the assassination. In 2021, Dr. Mantik featured in the two JFK documentaries directed by Oliver Stone, “JFK” Revisited: Through the Looking Glass” and “JFK: Destiny Betrayed.” His latest book, “JFK Was Killed by Consensus,” was published a few weeks ago and includes new revelations about what happened in Dealey Plaza on Nov. 22, 1963

Author Bernard Le Grelle uncovered the French president’s very private, very penetrating analysis of who killed JFK. He tells how he did it.

Tweet of the Week

Rep. Luna immediately posted word of her receipt of the Russian file to her X account. A backlash ensued from several influencers, who condemned her for taking the initiative to obtain the file from an adversarial state. Yet even some Warren Report defenders have conceded that it contains significant new information.

At JFK Facts, we welcome the chance to read and analyze the new dossier.