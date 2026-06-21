JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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robert e williamson jr's avatar
robert e williamson jr
7h

This is not surprising. 1985 Lock K. Johnson wrote wrote Season of Inquiry, University Press Kentucky, 2015 the book was revised and released as Season of Inquiry Revisited.

Good read, Lock was an aide to Senator Frank Church and his perspective is unique.

He reveals the Rockefeller Commission ordered by Gerald Ford obstructed the Pike and Church Committees by withholding key documents. Per Lock's book. Rockefeller President's Commission 1975.

USAEC and CIA with held information from Roger J. Mattson author of Stealing the Atomic, the story of NUMEC and Zalmon Shapiro's diversion of of HEW-SNM he wrote in 2016.

In the case of Mattson's book the material they refused to release causes even more suspicion.

The U.S. National Security Apparatus creates the vast majority of it's credibility issues by being inept, IMO. Whats new is the doggedness of researchers who are driven as never before because of recent revelations.

Case in point is the ass clown show of those currently involved in the Jeff Epstein coverup!

But the reader beware the evil doers are fully engaging in disinformation, to quell the hunger of 'We the People" for the truth. Time to get after them full bore.

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Truthbird's avatar
Truthbird
7h

I'm eagerly looking forward to watching the tape from this past Thursday's Zoom meeting. I tried multiple times to gain access to the meeting, but I was unable to do so. After about thirty minutes of my repeated efforts to join, Zoom blocked me from any further attempts to join in.

I'm a targeted Individual, (and have been for thirty-six years) and I know that the gangstalkers / criminals who illegally surveil every aspect of my life, including my computer, might have been interfering with my ability to join the meeting.

www.targetedjustice.com

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