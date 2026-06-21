Left: Cover of “The Echo from Dealey Plaza” by Abraham Bolden, Three Rivers Press imprint of Crown Publishing Group, New York (2008). Right: Bolden in an undated photo from later years (Credit: Geoffrey Black).

The Unseen Shield

The life story of Secret Service legend Abraham Bolden will be the subject of an upcoming feature film. Appointed as the first black Secret Service agent on the White House detail by President John F. Kennedy in 1961, Bolden found himself three years later facing a judge and jury in criminal court, framed for corruption. His real “crime”: attempting to “blow the whistle” on his own agency’s gross negligence in protecting JFK from harm. As our Chad Nagle described, here’s what happened after JFK’s assassination:

Bolden was back in D.C. on a training assignment. While there, he tried to contact Warren Commission chief counsel J. Lee Rankin to inform the panel investigating JFK’s assassination about the Secret Service’s inadequate protective measures in the run-up to the ambush in Dealey Plaza. But Bolden only reached the White House switchboard. He never got through to Rankin because he cut his own call short, sensing his Secret Service colleague eavesdropping from the next booth. Bolden knew his coworkers were aware of his objections to their gross negligence and the way they were doing their jobs. They were watching him. The very next day, Bolden’s superiors summoned him back to Chicago, where he was served with a warrant, arrested, and charged with conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and attempting to sell Secret Service files to a counterfeiter. Until his arrest, the former Illinois state trooper’s career had been spotless, including repeat commendations for his crime-fighting work. His fall from grace would be humiliating and hard. From his arrest onward, Bolden never stopped protesting his innocence, insisting he’d been framed in a cover-up. The first attempt to prosecute him was declared a mistrial, but a second proceeding resulted in a six-year sentence in federal prison.

Bolden was pardoned by President Joe Biden in April 2022.

On May 20, 2025, the 90-year-old Bolden testified under oath to the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets. He appeared by remote feed to repeat, once again, that he had been framed and subjected to grotesque abuse at the hands of the criminal justice system. You can watch the hearing here; check in at timestamp 1:55:44 on the video.

Read Nagle’s piece for more on Bolden’s harrowing tale of his incarceration and the broader story of Secret Service lapses in security that Bolden tried to report. Despite the white-collar nature of his offense, within months he was mysteriously relocated to maximum-security Leavenworth Federal Penitentiary in Kansas, home to violent felons and organized crime figures, and then to the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, Missouri (MCFP Springfield), where he was placed in an isolation cell, and force-fed a tricyclic antidepressant once used to treat serious mental disorders.

“They tried to declare me insane,” Bolden told Congress in 2025. If Bolden’s accounts and reminiscences were unclear or inconsistent in the aftermath of his incarceration, could mandatory psychiatric treatment at MCFP Springfield explain it?

Independent producer-director Joshua Coates will direct “The Unseen Shield.” He will also co-author the screenplay, based in part on “The Echo from Dealey Plaza,” with Emmy-winner Jonas McCord. Movie production guru Steve Jaffe, the last surviving member of New Orleans district attorney Jim Garrison’s investigative team and a longtime friend of JFK Facts, is an executive producer and technical consultant.

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JFK Live Talks FBI Files

On Thursday night, the JFK Facts’ weekly zoom call welcomed researchers and authors Bill Simpich and Greg Parker to talk about what the FBI can still do to help solve America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President Kennedy. Mary Ferrell Foundation’s Simpich provided his Top Ten list of FBI informants on Oswald and other matters before and after the assassination.

While seldom a focus of public attention, confidential FBI informants played a crucial role up to and after JFK’s death. The Bureau used them to collect information on accused lone gunman Lee Harvey Oswald and other suspects. Not only have many never been identified, but the FBI has never made the files of known informants public despite most being long dead. This information is vital to completing the historical record.

Greg Parker, author of “Lee Harvey Oswald’s Cold War” (2015), talked about forensics. The assassination may be a cold case, but it’s still a homicide. By combining traditional investigative methods with state-of-the-art science and technology, a 63-year-old case can be made “warmer.” Parker covered techniques such as modern DNA analysis, automated fingerprint identification, and all the other resources at the disposal of the 21st century’s Federal Bureau of Investigation.

JFK Facts hopes to have a video of this JFK Live session available online soon.

Tweet of the Week

We award first prize to JFK Assassination Chokeholds for this clip of Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) talking about Sen. Paul’s inability to gain full access to the classified Church Committee files from 50 years ago. We think there could be material relevant to the JFK assassination among those, and whoever is blocking access — Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), maybe? — of the Intelligence Committee should step aside.

Long Summer Day’s Journey into Night

I’ll be traveling through next week; you can keep tuned to JFK Facts by subscribing here. And join us on Thursday evening for the JFK Live podcast and discussion.

My Opinion Only Here: I am a free speech advocate and I stand by and on the First Amendment as I have throughout my career as a journalist.

However, I won’t stand idly by to watch the story of our elder, Abraham Bolden — and his story of what happened in his time as a Secret Service agent protecting President Kennedy — maligned and disparaged via comment and counter-comment.

During my vacation, I will avoid trolls and highways. My hat tips to you, Mr. Bolden.