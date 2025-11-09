Source: National Archives https://www.archives.gov/files/foia/deed-for-jackie-kennedy-pink-dress-2003.pdf...

Sixty-two years after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, the image of First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy’s bloodied pink suit used as a Halloween party costume by a Hollywood actress is still bold enough to turn out social media criticism, self-defense and self-promotion by both interested parties and total strangers.

Peter Voskamp described the costume controversy, the pink-suited Julie Fox’s statement and a response by internet influencer and JFK grandson Jack Schlossberg. He also told us where the original pink suit is now located beyond public view. Schlossberg’s horror-fied tweet was followed by Politico’s prediction that the Kennedy family scion will soon announce his candidacy for a New York City congressional seat.



Share



Your Memories of November 22

Last year, I collected our subscribers’ memories of where they were on November 22, 1963. We’re asking again in November 2025.

I’m also curious about younger folks’ first memories of President Kennedy’s assassination and what got you interested in reading or researching the topic. It’s not “clickbait” to me.

Please add your stories to the comments in the story linked below.

Thanks for participating!



Tweet of the Week

Yesterday marked the 60th anniversary of the death of investigative reporter Dorothy Kilgallen, who — after interviewing Jack Ruby in jail after the assassination of JFK — told people she was “going to bust this whole case open,” as this tweet notes. She was soon found dead in her apartment in Manhattan under very suspicious circumstances. RIP.