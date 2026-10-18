Excerpt of internal FBI memorandum dated Jan. 15, 1964 (RIF: 124-10325-10096), featuring a handwritten note from FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover. (Credit: National Archives)

Hoover on CIA’s ‘Double Dealing’

In a memorandum to FBI assistant director William C. Sullivan dated Jan. 15, 1964, FBI intelligence chief D.J. Brennan Jr., put a positive spin on CIA operations inside the United States, formally the territorial jurisdiction of the FBI.

The memo informs Sullivan that the “CIA has now created a division called the Domestic Operations Division (DOD)” with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Sullivan’s boss, J. Edgar Hoover, did not have such a rosy view of it.

In an undigitized FBI file found by JFK Facts’ Chad Nagle in the National Archives, Hoover scribbled:

OK but I hope you are not being taken in. I can’t forget CIA withholding the French espionage activities in USA or the false story re Oswald’s trip to Mexico City – only to mention two of their instances of double dealing.

Nagle asks:

What did Hoover mean by the CIA’s “false story” and “instances of double dealing”? As covered by JFK Facts repeatedly in different articles on aspects of Oswald’s journey south of the border in September 1963, the grumpy G-man could have been referring to any number of “tall tales” about the accused assassin in Mexico City.

Read the memo and follow the links to our coverage of the Mexico City story.

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October 15, 1963: CIA Talks Oswald

On Thursday, Nagle reminded us that Oct. 15 marked the day in 1963 when CIA station in Mexico City (MEXI) and CIA headquarters (HDQS) in Langley, Virginia, briefly communicated with each other concerning an American named “Lee Oswald." A week earlier, MEXI had reported to HDQS its audio and photographic surveillance had picked up a man identifying himself as “Lee Oswald” had contacted the Soviet Embassy and “appeared” to be American. MEXI wanted information from HDQS about the mysterious visitor.

The cable from MEXI to HDQS on Oct. 15, 1963, indicated that MEXI didn’t know Oswald had actually been back in the States for 16 months. HDQS certainly knew. Counterintelligence chief James Angleton controlled the growing dossier on Lee Harvey Oswald. Did the left hand know what the right hand was doing?

Also on Thursday night’s JFK Live discussion, host Larry Schnapf offered an update on the status of the lawsuit by the Mary Ferrell Foundation (MFF) against the federal government filed in October 2022. Schnapf is co-counsel for MFF, which asks for the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to create a comprehensive central directory for the JFK Collection as required under the JFK Act of 1992. Lead counsel Bill Simpich also made a special appearance to join the discussion.

On Wednesday, the parties filed a Joint Status Report you can read here, thanks to the RECAP site from the folks at the Free Law Project.