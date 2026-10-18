JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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John loftus's avatar
John loftus
7d

Oswald was in New Orleans closing out his PO Box when his imposter (and handler) Kerry Thornley was in Mexico City.

Jim Garrison in New Orleans was close to solving the assassination as he had David Ferrie in his office on Monday morning, and later brought Clay Bertrand to trial in 1967.

The USG did everything they could to discredit Garrison, which tells this reader who was ultimately responsible for JFK’s murder.

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Greg's avatar
Greg
7d

Interesting. Is this a new document? And what “French espionage” was he referring to?

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