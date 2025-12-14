The Kennedy and Radziwill Families Celebrate Christmas in Palm Beach, Florida, Dec. 25, 1962 (Credit: Cecil Stoughton/JFK Library)

Details on the photo above: It shows the Kennedy family at the residence of C. Michael Paul in Palm Beach, Florida, on Dec. 25, 1962.

Left to right: Caroline Kennedy; Gustavo Paredes (son of Mrs. Kennedy’s assistant, Providencia “Provi” Paredes); First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, holding her nephew Anthony Radziwill; John F. Kennedy Jr.; President Kennedy; Prince Stanislaw Radziwill of Poland; Princess Lee Radziwill (Mrs. Kennedy’s sister), holding her daughter, Anna Christina Radziwill. Also pictured: Kennedy family dogs, Clipper (left) and Charlie (held by Mrs. Kennedy).

Now for a review of the news from JFK Facts.

How to Fund an Assassination

Our deepest dive this week into recently released JFK documents arrived from Jack Reid. It shows that a Senate transcript, declassified under President Donald Trump’s executive order, reveals a previously unknown connection between the Central Intelligence Agency’s aerial reconnaissance programs and a covert funding channel for the CIA’s ZRRIFLE assassination program run by William King Harvey.

Crowdsourcing JFK Facts

This week readers asked questions — and also answered questions we posed to them.

Frequently asked: “Where are those Russia documents?” The answer is here:

JFK Facts solicited opinions on the (now-infamous) ABC News special on JFK’s assassination. Responses in the comments show unanimous animus towards the mainstream media’s depiction. And then the full-length video link in our original post disappeared from YouTube. It looks as if you want to to watch this documentary, you will need to stream it on Disney+ or Hulu.



Does AI chatbot Grok provide the same JFK narrative to everybody who asks? Does the answer vary by question?

JFK Facts Editor Jefferson Morley wants to know about your experiences with AI chatbots. We need to give a complete JFK data set to a hundred AIs and have them analyze the events of November 1963. If your favorite AI has a strong opinion about JFK’s assassination, let us know what it says.

‘We’re Learning New Things’

JFK Facts’ Peter Voskamp took a trip to the University Club in Washington DC for a book fair. He ran into his own memory of previous encounters with a self-proclaimed “Jackie Kennedy’s bookseller” and heard the bookseller’s own — and revised — memories.

A Timeless Essay Revisited

First published in December 1995, “Case Closed or Oswald Framed?” is a review of Gerald Posner’s “Case Closed” by Peter Dale Scott, professor emeritus at University of California, Berkeley. Morley reached out to the 97-year-old scholar, still at work.

Tweet of the Week

Grok claims to have “debunked” the idea that the CIA “coined” the phrase “conspiracy theory.” The truth is more nuanced. The CIA could be said to have “weaponized” the term in a 1967 internal strategy memo.

Please provide citations, Grok. Like this: