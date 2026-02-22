JFK Facts has reorganized the top nav[igation] on our Substack home page. We’ve made it easier to review our coverage of recently released JFK-related documents and current topics of interest to subscribers. Click on the top nav titles to read posts on AI & JFK, Angleton, Israel, Russia, Epstein, David Morales, Bill Harvey, and our Videos. If you’re reading this in your email, you can see the top nav by going directly to the site’s home page here.

Any feedback? Please leave your suggestions in the comments below. Thank you!

Letter From an American Girl in 1963

When the Russian government released the JFK Russia Dossier to Rep. Anna Paulina Luna in October, JFK Facts embarked on a project to translate its 386 pages with the help of JFK Facts readers fluent in Russian. The full document is available on the National Archives site here.

No translation was needed for a document tucked into the dossier on page 316. It was a letter from 11-year-old Debby Rotundo in Hamilton, Ohio, on Nov. 25, 1963, asking Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev to tear down the Berlin Wall as a tribute to the assassinated president.

JFK Facts Editor Jefferson Morley found Debby Rotundo Harrison last week, and she recalled how she came to write the letter. She also spoke about her views on the JFK assassination today.

A copy of the letter Debby Rotundo wrote to Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev on November 25, 1963, the day of President John F. Kennedy’s funeral

My Invitation to JFK Facts’ Women Subscribers

I see you on the weekly JFK Live Zoom podcast, ladies, but I don’t often hear from you there! It’s no secret that JFK assassination research can be dominated by the men, and their voices are louder. I’m sorry, gentlemen, but that is true.

If any of the women are interested in getting together on a Zoom call to discuss this in our own room, please get in touch with me in the comments below.

FYI, I am Margot Williams — JFK Facts Research Editor, and writer of this weekly newsletter. I hope to meet you soon!

Morley and Crumpton on JFK and Israel

There’s plenty of talk on social media about the possibility of Israel’s connection to the assassination of President Kennedy. It has been escalating, and often anti-Semitic in tone. What are the facts?

On this podcast, Morley and Matt Crumpton discussed James Angleton, the many theories, and the verifiable facts. Morley is the biographer of Angleton, and you can buy “The Ghost: The Secret Life of CIA Spymaster James Jesus Angleton,” here.

Watch on Crumpton’s Solving JFK podcast or just click on the link below.

