John F Kennedy Gravestone, Eternal Flame at Washington Memorial. (Credit: Shutterstock)

This is the Week in Review’s final Sunday newsletter of 2025; JFK Facts’ year-end holiday begins on Christmas Day. We’ll be back in January 2026.

Turning over the last page of the calendar triggers retrospection, hindsight and — inevitably — a party, or at least some pot banging and bell ringing. Today, Week in Review becomes Year in Review, with an unscientific selection of my favorite posts for each of the months left behind.

But first, a quick look at the past week:

What’s Your AI Telling You?

Inspired by Jon Denby’s prompts to Grok, JFK Facts asked for subscribers’ experiences with artificial intelligence tools in pursuit of answers about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Readers responded here (ChatGPT) and here (Gemini Pro) and here (ChatGPT) and here (ChatGPT). Our series began: Do you use Claude or DeepSeek or Perplexity or Research Rabbit? Or another AI? We want to hear from you. You can still reach out. Drop us a line at morleyjfkfacts@gmail.com.

A Hollywood Tragedy

The murders of actor, activist, director and JFK podcaster Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were mourned by Morley and by Reiner’s friend and collaborator Dick Russell, who joined JFK Facts’ Thursday night podcast.

Breaking news on Russia’s JFK Dossier

On Dec. 18, 2025, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) published the Russian government’s dossier on the assassination of President Kennedy. The dossier, donated to NARA and included in the Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Collection, includes a long essay by a Russian archivist and 70-plus documents. It is available to view and download in PDF format.

Share

And Now, IMHO, the Month-by-Month Year in Review

January

JFK Facts’ Finland correspondent Rami Smatt reported on the declassified file on Oswald compiled by the Finnish intelligence service (SUPO), shedding new light on Oswald’s time in Helsinki. Smatt joined our weekly podcast, taking questions on the long-redacted file that the Finnish intelligence service (SUPO) compiled in 1964 on Oswald’s visit in October 1959.

February

After the announcement that Rep. Anna Paulina Luna would head a House task force to investigate “federal secrets,” including the assassinations of JFK, RFK, MLK, as well as “the Epstein files,” Jefferson Morley created a list of documents known to exist but still held back from public view, and most likely to help fill out the historical record — the fact pattern — of Nov. 22, 1963. Throughout 2025, the list has been updated, as documents have been released via Luna’s task force.



March

JFK assassination files released in March yielded newly declassified documents about CIA counterintelligence chief James Angleton, a legendary and controversial figure in the history of America’s clandestine service. A top-secret transcript shows spymaster Angleton duped congressional investigators in 1978.

These long-secret records, along with others released with less fanfare since 2022, complicate the comforting narrative that the liberal president was killed by a “lone nut” who murdered for reasons known only to himself.

The new files reveal that Lee Harvey Oswald, far from being an isolated sociopath, was a figure of abiding covert interest to Angleton, one of the top men in the CIA in the heyday of the Cold War.

April

The first week in April was an extraordinarily eventful seven days for JFK Facts, so much so that I am simply choosing its Week in Review as my pick for story of the month.

Crammed into several days were coverage of the first hearings of the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, JFK Facts’ exclusive publication of the CIA’s pre-assassination file on Lee Harvey Oswald, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s appearance on our podcast, and the release of 704 pages of JFK assassination-related documents by the National Archives. Links to all our coverage and videos of the live events are embedded in the newsletter below.

JFK Facts Editor Morley testified on the Hill, along with film director Oliver Stone, author James DiEugenio and John Davisson, Director of Litigation at the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC).



May

On May 20, Congress and the country heard the startling testimony of retired doctor Donald Curtis at a hearing conducted by the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets. Dr. Curtis was one of the first medical personnel to attend to President Kennedy after he was mortally wounded in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963. Dr. Curtis told Congress that he believed President Kennedy’s fatal head wound was a result of a shot fired from the front, and spoke of pressure from the Warren Commission to modify his original statements.

Lawrence Schnapf wrote of Dr. Curtis’ testimony:

Many witnesses to the assassination have complained to researchers that they felt pressured to adjust their statements, so that their accounts would support the conclusion that Lee Harvey Oswald was the lone gunman, or that their statements were altered. Dr. Curtis may be the first witness to provide sworn testimony documenting the pressure tactics used by Warren Commission staff.

May 2025 also marked the passing of our friend Dan Storper, JFK researcher and founder of Putumayo World Music. May his memory be a blessing.

Share

June

In June, JFK Facts ran a six-part series by Chad Nagle exploring how the JFK assassination has been portrayed and distilled by Hollywood moviemakers. The films described for the earliest decade rang all my bells: Who cannot appreciate “Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb“ (1964) and “Blow-Up” (1966) linked?



July

In 2003, Morley (at that time an editor at The Washington Post’s digital edition washingtonpost.com) was seeking information related to former CIA Officer George Joannides in the belief that records would shed new light on the assassination of President Kennedy. His editors at the Washington Post disagreed, so he filed a Freedom of Information Act request, which turned into a lawsuit covered by the New York Times and Fox News, and which went on for 15 years until Brett Kavanaugh killed it.

What was happening in washingtonpost.com’s world in 2003

Twenty-two years later, in response to a request from Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), the CIA has declassified 62 previously redacted pages from the personnel file of officer Joannides, who served as chief of the covert action branch of the Agency’s Miami station in November 1963. According to Morley, founder and editor of JFK Facts:

The Joannides file documents the work of a highly regarded undercover officer running an aggressive “off the books” CIA operation in the fall of 1963 that illegally targeted U.S. citizens, generated propaganda about an accused assassin, triggered an anti-Castro riot in New York City, possibly recruited assassins to kill Castro, and, after JFK was assassinated in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, shaped news coverage of Kennedy’s murder.

Share

August

Chad Nagle reported on Mary Ferrell Foundation (MFF) President Rex Bradford’s find within newly released FBI documents. Someone tailored J. Edgar Hoover’s statements to the Warren Commission to fit the ‘lone gunman’ conclusion on the assassination.

FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover’s testimony to the Warren Commission on May 14, 1964, has long been available publicly. But thanks to President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14176 on Jan. 23, 2025, combined with the efforts of the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, led by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), we now know that someone altered Hoover’s sworn statement to fit the “lone gunman” verdict of the Commission for publication in its final report in September 1964.

September

More from the FBI document release: The FBI files on interactions between Oswald and the Communist Party USA (CPUSA) were blacked out for more than 50 years. But even with redactions lifted, the Bureau is still concealing key information about its CPUSA informants at the time of the assassination, informants who are surely almost all dead.

What caught my eye? The post by Bill Simpich and Chad Nagle disclosed that one of the Communist Party informants was a family acquaintance in my childhood neighborhood in Queens, NY.

On the evening of Nov. 24, nearly six hours after Oswald was murdered, the FBI’s New York field office reported to headquarters on information it had received from Party member Jack Childs (aka T-694-S), considered the FBI’s most valuable informant on the CPUSA. According to Childs, “the Party feels Oswald’s request for John Abt as legal counsel could have disastrous effect upon Party ... [a] parallel situation exist[ed] when Soviet spy Colonel Abel asked for Abt as legal counsel.”

October

JFK Facts published a guest post by Ernst Titovets, a friend of alleged JFK assassin Oswald from his time in the Soviet Union. (Titovets had previously been interviewed by Morley for this podcast.)

In October’s piece, Titovets began:

I first met Lee Oswald in Minsk in September 1960. We became friends. I spoke his mother tongue. We were of the same age. Neither of us smoked or drank alcohol.

Titovets described his friendship with Oswald, and the repercussions he himself faced after the assassination, as well as his analysis of Oswald’s political thoughts in the years before returning to the U.S.

November

Last year we collected our readers’ recollections of President Kennedy’s assassination and published the stories in a popular feature on the JFK Facts site. Again for the 2025 anniversary, we invited new subscribers — or those who didn’t submit a story in 2024 — to add to the recorded experiences of people who remember it as one of the important events of their childhood or youth.

A selection of the reader contributions is published here. And previous memories can be found here.

The invitation is still open. If you would like to share your recollections, I keep watching for additional contributors in the comments.

December

Morley responded at length to a disclosure from a former Senate investigator to the Washington Post about a hidden provocative document.

The CIA is sitting on a document showing that the Mexican government believed Fidel Castro was behind the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963. So says Washington Post columnist David Ignatius in a column in which I am quoted. Ignatius’ source, Washington attorney James Johnston, is credible. He investigated the CIA in 1975-76 for the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Activities and has written a book on JFK’s assassination. He told Ignatius a story that he had never told before: that CIA officials showed him a classified document in 1975 asserting that “the Mexican government had investigated Kennedy’s assassination and concluded Cuba was responsible.”

Why did Johnston come forward now? And how does it change the story about the JFK assassination? What would this document reveal, should it (and it should) be made public?

According to Morley, who has written three books on the CIA, and one of them specifically about the Mexico City CIA station at the time of the assassination: “I see no evidence that the Mexican government believed Cuba was involved in JFK’s death.”

My best wishes to you all for the holidays and the new year. Thank you for reading this weekly newsletter and for subscribing to JFK Facts.