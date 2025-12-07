(Credit: NPS / Nathan King)

New satellite imagery of our nation’s White House shows the demolition of the East Wing and the garden named for Jacqueline Kennedy in 1965, seen above in a 2023 photo. President John F. Kennedy and the First Lady planned the garden restoration prior to his assassination, according to First Lady Lady Bird Johnson in her dedication speech. Mrs. Johnson followed through on building the garden.

As JFK Facts’ Peter Voskamp writes:

As part of President Trump’s demolition of the East Wing to make room for his 90,000-square-foot ballroom, the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden has been steamrolled into oblivion.

Nearby, another memorial to Jackie, found by Voskamp on the campus of George Washington University, still stands. IMHO, the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden was a better place for croquet than this dormitory. And this song, currently my earworm, remind me of those 1960s gardens.

We are stardust

We are golden

And we’ve got to get ourselves

Back to the garden

Extra: Here is Lady Bird Johnson’s dedication, and an acknowledgment from Jackie’s mother, Mrs. Janet Auchincloss.

‘Castro Dunnit’ Theory Resurfaces. Why?

On Nov. 28, the Washington Post published a column by David Ignatius, knowledgable foreign affairs journalist and spy thriller author, reporting that the CIA is sitting on a document showing that the Mexican government believed Fidel Castro was behind the assassination of President Kennedy in 1963.

The tip on the hidden document came to Ignatius from a whistleblower described as a “young Senate staffer named James Johnston who was investigating the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.”

JFK Facts editor Jefferson Morley was interviewed by Ignatius and was quoted saying: “I’m not aware that the CIA has released any such document.” But Morley also told him that there is no evidence that Mexican security officials ever implicated Cuba in JFK’s death.

Morley puts the whistleblower’s revelation and that of professor Thomas Pearcy, (who came forward earlier this month to describe a document he saw while working with a security clearance in a top-secret CIA facility in Herndon, Virginia) in the context of the current struggle over the control of U.S. national security agencies.

The story that Cuba was behind JFK’s murder is the oldest of JFK conspiracy theories — and it was originally paid for by the CIA. This too is important context for Ignatius’ column. Read more on how the whistleblowers’ stories, and the mystery behind the hidden documents they saw year ago, have meaning today.



Speaking of the Unspeakable

Coming out of this year’s commemorations of President Kennedy’s assassination on Nov. 22, a speech to the JFK Peace Speech Committee by James Douglass caught our attention. Douglass is the author of one of the best books on JFK’s assassination, “JFK and the Unspeakable,” Morley wrote.

A reader commented: “Jim Douglass is articulate, courageous and wise. He has been a path breaker in studying John Kennedy’s presidency, particularly its most important aspect: the leader’s definitive turn to peace.”

