Left: A 15-year-old Tony Levin (shouldering stand-up bass at left) claps during President Kennedy’s appearance at a performance of the Greater Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra at the White House on April 16, 1962. ( Credit: Cecil Stoughton/JFK Library) Right: Cover of “In the Court of the Crimson King” (1969), first album of rock group King Crimson. Levin would join the band in 1981. (Credit: Barry Godber/Island Records)

Solving the JFK Cold Case

In this week’s installment of JFK Facts’ video series on solving the cold case of the JFK assassination, Greg Parker, author of “Lee Harvey Oswald’s Cold War: Why the Kennedy Assassination Should Be Re-Investigated” (2015), explains how state-of-the-art forensic technology could easily crack the case.

Chad Nagle describes Parker’s presentation claiming (with some important caveats) that modern-day DNA testing is so far advanced of what was available even 30 years ago that the FBI — if it wanted to — could establish whether Oswald was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, the standard of proof for a murder conviction.

Watch the presentation, embedded here. And watch Part 1, where attorney Bill Simpich walks us through his Top 10 list of people who provided information to the FBI on a confidential basis about accused assassin Lee Harvey Oswald both before and after the ambush in Dealey Plaza on Nov. 22, 1963.



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Who Rules the USA?

Tune into the streamer Criterion Channel for the documentary “The American Ruling Class,” which was made by the director-producer team of John Kirby and Libby Handros prior to their 2023 docuseries “Four Died Trying,” which examines the ‘60s killings of JFK, RFK, MLK and Malcolm X. Steve Byrne recommends it for its exploration of the United States’ entrenched ruling class — a question sure to be of at least tangential interest to anyone following the Kennedy case.

Also Streaming: CIA Whistleblower Talks

Professor Tom Pearcy spoke to fellow Hoosiers about something disturbing he saw in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) in suburban Virginia while doing contract work for the CIA in 2009. It was an assassination-related record that had never been turned over to the Assassination Records Review Board (ARRB), as required by the JFK Records Act of 1992. His name for the presentation: “Plausible Deniability in a Democracy.” You can watch the video on HoosierlandTV here.

Rock Bassist at JFK’s White House

Peter Voskamp wrote about the charming and nostalgic photo of 15-year-old bass player Tony Levin playing at the Kennedy White House, recently posted by the 80-year-old musician, later a renowned bass player for a long list of rock stars. I confess to an aversion to King Crimson since seeing the band’s first album cover in 1969.

Voskamp reports that Levin’s journey with the band did not, however, begin until 1981.

Tweet of the Week

It’s pretty sparse out there for JFK posts on X. Here’s one relevant to a JFK Live episode on Thursday featuring a special guest: the cinematographer for the 1967 documentary “Rush to Judgment,” based on the 1966 book by Mark Lane and directed by Emile de Antonio. The “BiffBiffordTM” cinema buff account has posted a clip from the acclaimed movie and a tribute to Mark Lane as ““one of the first people who made me seriously question the official story.”