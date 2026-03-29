L-R: Malcolm Kilduff, Jack Valenti, Judge Sarah T. Hughes, Albert Thomas, Marie Fehmer (behind Thomas), Lady Bird Johnson, Chief Curry, President Lyndon B. Johnson, Evelyn Lincoln (eyeglasses only visible above LBJ’s shoulder) , Homer Thornberry (in shadow, partially obscured by LBJ), Roy Kellerman (partially obscured by Thornberry), Lem Johns (partially obscured by Mrs. Kennedy), Jacqueline Kennedy, Pamela Turnure (behind Brooks), Jack Brooks, Bill Moyers (mostly obscured by Brooks). (Credit: Cecil Stoughton/LBJ Library)

Eyeglasses Only

JFK Facts spent a week in Boston, visiting the archival collections of presidential documents at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, where you can read President Kennedy’s official papers, and those of his brother Robert F. Kennedy and personal papers of JFK, RFK and the Kennedy family. In addition, the archives (which is part of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) holds the personal papers of various individuals connected to the Kennedy administration, or sometimes unrelated (you can see the papers of Ernest Hemingway there).

The collection includes the papers of President Kennedy’s longtime personal secretary Evelyn Lincoln, donated by Lincoln in 1993 and the estate of her husband Harold Lincoln in 1996.

Lincoln appears in the iconic photo of Lyndon B. Johnson’s swearing-in aboard the jet carrying the murdered president back to Washington. Only her eyeglasses can be seen above LBJ’s shoulder.

JFK Facts editor Jefferson Morley, reading these documents in the library’s research room, wrote:

For more than a decade, Lincoln had unparalleled access to Kennedy and his thinking. She witnessed the crises, pressures, and pleasures of his jobs. She knew his private thoughts about friends, enemies, lovers, and rivals. She was entrusted with his secrets, and she kept them until long after her own death. She was, in a word, reliable.

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According to the Finding Aid, within Lincoln’s personal papers are the working papers and manuscripts of her two published books, “My Twelve Years with John F. Kennedy” and “Kennedy and Johnson,” manuscripts of an unpublished novel, “Rocks Ahead,” and an unpublished third book on the Kennedy administration, “I Was There.” The manuscript for “I Was There” was not made public until April 2025. Included in the papers was a revealing Addenda.

According to Morley:

While Evelyn Lincoln occasionally expressed her private thoughts in her two books and interviews, she was never so candid as in the Addenda.

…

On his death: From the catbird seat that I had during my 12 years as John F. Kennedy’s Personal Secretary I would have to say that, in my opinion, President Kennedy’s death in Dallas, Texas, was a deliberate professional political murder, planned by a group in government who wanted him removed from office.

The Daily Mail in London picked up on Morley’s story here.

Read the Addenda at the link below.

Fact-checking AI

On the JFK Facts Live podcast, Lawrence Schnapf and Morley discussed Schnapf’s article earlier this month factchecking a hallucinatory YouTube video claiming that former President Harry Truman privately shared his suspicions of CIA culpability in JFK’s assassination with close associates. The video, by anonymous Dark History Explainer, provides zero documentary evidence to support its assertions. It does offer a telling example of how the monetization of artificial intelligence (AI) can distort the historical record with plausible sounding fantasies.

Schnapf and Morley recapped the point-by-point analysis of the video, finding that it is apparently based on AI hallucinations about Truman conversations that never occurred. The Zoom call participants chimed in with their experiences with AI and tips for using the technology for research.

Join the weekly subscriber discussion on Thursday nights. More fact-checks are to come.

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Tweet of the Week

The Daily Mail found many photos to accompany its story on the Evelyn Lincoln document, as always.

Link to the tweet on X is here.