C-SPAN screenshot of June 30, 2026, House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets hearing, “Mind Control and Accountability: Uncovering the Truth of the CIA’s MKULTRA Project,” as witnesses Dr. Stephen Kinzer, Ph.D, investigative journalist Tom O’Neill, and Dr. Elizabeth Ginexi, Ph.D, are sworn in. (Credit: C-SPAN)

But first, the news…

At a hearing of the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets on June 30, 2026, entitled “Mind Control and Accountability: Uncovering the Truth of the CIA’s MKULTRA Project,” the proceeding heard from three witnesses: Stephen Kinzer, senior fellow in international and public affairs at Brown University; investigative reporter Tom O’Neill, author of “CHAOS: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties” (2019); and minority witness Dr. Elizabeth Ginexi, Ph.D., former senior program director at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Chad Nagle reported from the hearing room on the testimony, and on the connection to documents long kept secret concerning the assassination of President Kennedy.

Nagle wrote that in mid-May, JFK and MKULTRA briefly featured in the same news headlines after a CIA whistleblower testified to the Senate that the CIA had removed 40 boxes of files on those two subjects from the jurisdiction of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). The ODNI was reviewing the files for declassification under President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14176. Why were JFK and MKULTRA files grouped together?

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) offered a clue about the new MKULTRA files: “I did want to just note, a few weeks ago we did receive reports — there was some back-and-forth regarding the CIA and ODNI — pertaining to new MKULTRA boxes that were discovered.” … While the question of why MKULTRA files were located with JFK records remains unclear, Tuesday’s hearing did touch on the assassination. The panel and its witnesses referred repeatedly to Jack Ruby, the Mob-linked Dallas nightclub owner who shot to death President Kennedy’s accused assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, in the basement of a Dallas police station on Nov. 24, 1963, less than 48 hours after the ambush in Dealey Plaza.

The cryptonym MKULTRA refers to the CIA’s mind control and human behavior modification programs that started in the late 1940s and ran for over 20 years. Formally launched in 1953, MKULTRA included dosing unwitting humans with mind-altering drugs, hypnosis, sensory deprivation, electroshock, and other methods a witness characterized as “medical torture.”

In her opening statement, Rep. Luna declared:

Let me be clear what I believe that we are dealing with here. Administering drugs to people without their knowledge or consent, subjecting humans to psychological torture, and using prisoners and hospital patients as non-consenting research subjects. These are crimes against humanity. The Central Intelligence Agency committed them, and then the Director of the CIA was ordered or was ordering the destruction of evidence.

You can watch the hearing on the House Oversight Committee’s site or at C-SPAN’s coverage of the event.

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Connecting the Dots: ZRRIFLE Cover Operation, MKULTRA, and JFK’s Assassination

In Jack Reid’s two-part series dubbed “Signals Intelligence,” he described a secret operation that was not revealed until documents from the President’s Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board (PFIAB) were declassified in 2025. The secret: CIA officer William King Harvey was running a generously funded, whole-of-government effort in 1963 to capture an extremely rare and complex Soviet military cipher machine.

In Part 1, Reid’s series involves Air Force Col. Jack C. Ledford, the secret funding source for Harvey’s ZRRIFLE assassination program in the early 1960s, as the agency’s Deputy Director of the Office of Special Activities (OSA). And Part 2 brings in mysterious CIA officer David Lamar Christ — freed from a Cuban prison in the midst of the hunt for Soviet cipher machine — whose ties to Harvey, Ledford, and covert operations in Cuba place him right in the middle of the CIA’s ZRRIFLE assassination mechanism in the fall of 1963.

The series described the indirect connection between the JFK assassination, MKULTRA, and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). It involves machinations within the CIA and is primarily set in Havana and Miami, but also stretches north to the mid-Atlantic, west to the Nevada desert, and perhaps even south to a rail yard in Dallas.

“… she tried to get the hell out of there!”

Also during this newsletter’s vacation hiatus, Nagle explored comedian Lenny Bruce’s controversial monologue about First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy’s actions as her husband was murdered in a moving limousine. Bruce, as portrayed by Dustin Hoffman in the 1974 film “Lenny,” mocked Jackie’s attempt to reach the back of the limousine before Secret Service agent Clint Hill “grabbed her and put her back in the back seat,” according to Hill’s testimony to the Warren Commission.

Bruce could not have seen the Zapruder film of the assassination, but only stills from the footage as shown in a magazine article. The film was not seen by the public until 1975. Would Bruce have changed his routine if he had seen the film?

Bruce died in 1966.

Tweet of the Week

I was out of town already, but this hearing took me back to the 1960s.